TSMC Recognizes Partners of the Year at 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum
Ecosystem Partners Receive TSMC 2021 OIP Awards for Collaborative Efforts on Semiconductor Innovation
Hsinchu, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Oct. 27, 2021 – TSMC (TSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today recognized the outstanding support and contributions of 11 EDA, IP, and Cloud Alliance partners with the distinction of OIP Partner of the Year at the TSMC 2021 Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) Ecosystem Forum. The OIP Partner of the Year awards honor TSMC OIP ecosystem partners’ pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year. Their collaborative efforts effectively promote innovation in the semiconductor industry. TSMC announced award winners at its 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum, a one-of-a-kind event that brings together the semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications.
“Through the industry’s most comprehensive and vibrant ecosystem, TSMC is able to help our customers achieve next-generation silicon design and deliver best possible outcomes with our OIP partners’ collaborative power,” said Dr. L.C. Lu, TSMC Fellow and Vice President of Design and Technology Platform at TSMC. “Congratulations to the winners of TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards. Your continuous collaboration and effort make us able to be at the forefront of technology development, while enabling our customers to take full advantage of the significant power, performance, and area improvements of TSMC’s advanced technologies to accelerate innovation for their differentiated products.”
TSMC launched the Open Innovation Platform in 2008 to reduce design barriers and promote the speedy implementation of innovation in the semiconductor design community by bringing together the creative thinking of customers and partners. The Company values design ecosystem partners and continues working with them to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions benefiting from TSMC’s latest technologies. The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies working relentlessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technology implementation.
The partner companies recognized with the 2021 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year awards are as follows:
The IP Alliance award winners
- Analog/Mixed Signal IP: Silicon Creations
- DSP IP: Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Embedded Memory IP: eMemory Technology Inc.
- Emerging IP Company: proteanTecs Ltd.
- High-Speed SerDes IP: Alphawave IP
- Interface IP: Synopsys, Inc.
- Processor IP: Arm Ltd.
- Specialty Process IP: M31 Technology
The EDA Alliance award winners
- Joint Development of 4nm Design Infrastructure:
- ANSYS
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Siemens EDA
- Synopsys, Inc.
- Joint Development of 3DFabricTM Design Solution:
- ANSYS
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Siemens EDA
- Synopsys, Inc.
The Cloud Alliance award winners
- Joint Development of Cloud-Based Productivity Solution:
- Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Siemens EDA
About TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP)
TSMC’s Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) brings together the creative thinking of customers and partners under the common goal of shortening design time, time-to-volume, time-to-market and ultimately, time-to-revenue. The TSMC OIP features the most comprehensive design ecosystem alliance programs covering industry-leading EDA, library, IPs, Cloud, and design service partners. TSMC has worked closely with these ecosystem partners ever since the Company was established and continues to expand its libraries and silicon IP portfolio to more than 40,000 IP titles and provides more than 38,000 technology files and over 2,600 process design kits, from 0.5-micron to 3-nanometer, to customers.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Analog Bits to Present Papers, Demo of N5 Working Silicon, and Roadmap on IPs for TSMC N4 and N3 Processes
- Synopsys Receives Customers' Choice Award for Paper Presented at TSMC 2020 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
- TSMC Recognizes Synopsys Collaboration with Four OIP Partner of the Year Awards for IP and EDA Solutions
- TSMC Showcases Leading Technologies at Online Technology Symposium and OIP Ecosystem Forum
- M31 Technology Wins Customers' Choice Award for Automotive IP Paper at TSMC Open Innovation Platform (OIP) Ecosystem Forum
Breaking News
- TSMC Details The Benefits of Its N3 Node
- Omni Design Announces Availability of LiDAR Receiver Subsystem
- Xilinx and Leading Broadcast and AV System and IP Integrators Deliver Complete, Production-Ready Multimedia Streaming End-Point Solutions
- Arteris IP Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
- TSMC Recognizes Partners of the Year at 2021 OIP Ecosystem Forum
Most Popular
- TSMC Expands Advanced Technology Leadership with N4P Process
- Analog Bits to Present Papers, Demo of N5 Working Silicon, and Roadmap on IPs for TSMC N4 and N3 Processes
- TSMC's Japan Expansion Puts Profit at Risk
- Vidatronic Joins the Silicon Catalyst Semiconductor Ecosystem as an In-Kind Partner
- Alphawave IP Group plc Q3 Trading Statement
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page