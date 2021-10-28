Morris Chang says domestic US chip supply chain is impossible
By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 27, 2021)
Morris Chang says the idea of building a US-based IC supply chain is impossible even if it spent much more than the $52 billion envisaged by the Chips Act.
“If you want to reestablish a complete semiconductor supply chain in the U.S., you will not find it as a possible task,” said Chang in Taipei last night, “even after you spend hundreds of billions of dollars, you will still find the supply chain to be incomplete, and you will find that it will be very high cost, much higher costs than what you currently have.”
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- GLOBALFOUNDRIES and SkyWater Technology Sign MOU for Technology Development to Strengthen Domestic Supply Assurance for U.S. Government
- Inomize is selected as Supply Chain Manager and to support the development of 3D camera and XR ASIC using TSMC 12nm FFC Technology
- TSMC Dr. Morris Chang Announces Retirement in June 2018. Future Dual Leadership Will Be Mark Liu as Chairman And C.C. Wei as CEO.
- TSMC's 2015 Forecast May Be Warning for Supply Chain
- 5 questions with TSMC founder Morris Chang
Breaking News
- S2C Delivers VU19P FPGA-based Logic Matrix LX2 - a New Benchmark in High-performance & High-density Prototyping
- Europe opens extended investigation into ARM-Nvidia deal
- AccelerComm Announces 5G IP with O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer (AAL) Interface
- SiFive has briefly pulled back the curtains on its most powerful Risc-V processor yet.
- Samsung to triple foundry capacity
Most Popular
- TSMC Expands Advanced Technology Leadership with N4P Process
- Xilinx and Leading Broadcast and AV System and IP Integrators Deliver Complete, Production-Ready Multimedia Streaming End-Point Solutions
- TSMC Details The Benefits of Its N3 Node
- Arteris IP Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
- Vidatronic Joins the Silicon Catalyst Semiconductor Ecosystem as an In-Kind Partner