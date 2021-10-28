Morris Chang says domestic US chip supply chain is impossible

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 27, 2021)

Morris Chang says the idea of building a US-based IC supply chain is impossible even if it spent much more than the $52 billion envisaged by the Chips Act.

“If you want to reestablish a complete semiconductor supply chain in the U.S., you will not find it as a possible task,” said Chang in Taipei last night, “even after you spend hundreds of billions of dollars, you will still find the supply chain to be incomplete, and you will find that it will be very high cost, much higher costs than what you currently have.”

