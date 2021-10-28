Samsung to triple foundry capacity

By David Manners, ElectronicsWeekly (October 28, 2021)

Earlier today, Samsung said it plans to triple its foundry capacity by 2026.

“We plan to expand our capacity about three times by 2026 to meet customers’ needs as much as possible by expanding capacity in Pyeongtaek as well as considering establishing a new plant in the U.S.,” says Samsung’s Han Seung-hoo.

Han said that Samsung will be producing 3nm foundry chips in H1 2022 and expects to have a second generation 3nm process in 2023.

