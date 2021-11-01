USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Cores for High Bandwidth, Low Power data communication in PCs, Mobiles, SSDs, and other Multimedia Devices.

November 1, 2021 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Cores which are silicon proven in major Fabs and Nodes and in mass production with full certification, has small area and low power with Simple integration and Flexible customization.

This combo PHY IP Cores consist of Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) compliant with PCIe 3.0 Base Specification with support of PIPE interface spec, Universal Serial Bus (USB) compliant with the USB 3.0. USB 2.0 (USB High-speed and Full speed) and Serial ATA (SATA) compliant with SATA 3.0 Specification. This Combo PHY IP Cores achieves Lower power consumption due to support of additional PLL control, reference clock control, and embedded power gating control. Also, since low power mode setting is configurable, the PHY is widely applicable for various scenarios under different consideration of power consumption.

USB 3.0 PCIe 3.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Cores is a high performance SERDES IP designed for chips that perform high bandwidth data communication while operating at low power consumption. Combo PHY IP Cores support multiple protocol speeds including USB3.0 Super Speed (5GT/s), PCIE Gen1/Gen2/Gen3 (2.5GT/s/ 5GT/s/ 8GT/s) and SATA Gen1/Gen2/Gen3 (1.5GT/3GT/6GT). This IP Core includes two major blocks, PMA, and PCS. This IP Core is fully compatible with PIPE4 interface specification with 20bit/16bit selectable parallel data bus. The Combo IP core has independent channel power down control, Programmable transmit amplitude and FFE. To compensate insertion loss Receiver equalization Adaptive-CTLE and DFE are implemented.

USB 3.0 PCIe 3.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Core along with MAC Controllers IP Cores are available independently or pre-integrated as a fully validated and integrated solution. The Combo PHY IP Core and MAC Controllers IP Cores can also be licensed separately and integrated with third-party PHY / Controller solutions and can also be customized as per customer requirements.

This USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Core have been used in semiconductor industry’s Cellular Electronics, PC, Data storage (SSDs), Multimedia Devices and other Consumer Electronic products worldwide.

In addition to USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes Standalone USB, PCIe, Serial ATA and also HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





