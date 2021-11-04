Embedded FPGA (eFPGA) technology: Past, present, and future

By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (November 3, 2021)

The time for embedded FPGA (eFPGA) has finally come, and that’s evident from its reach in chips serving wireless infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), smart storage, and even cost-sensitive microcontrollers. As a system on chip (SoC) subsystem—just like a CPU or DSP—it dynamically reconfigures the hardware logic with sizes ranging from 1,000 to 500,000 look-up tables (LUTs).

For a vantage point on this emerging programmable technology, EDN spoke to Andy Jaros, VP of IP sales, marketing and solution architecture at Flex Logix Technologies. Flex Logix, founded in 2014 as an IP company, claims to provide high-density FPGA fabric to facilitate logic reconfigurability without requiring design engineers to carry out herculean work.

We started the discussion by asking Jaros about the origins of this technology. Jaros is a semiconductor industry veteran with a career path that spans from Arm and ARC to Motorola and Synopsys.

Click here to read more ...







