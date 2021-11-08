Mythic Adds Two Silicon Valley Veterans to Its Leadership Team

Chris Cubiss and John Edmunds join Mythic to support the company’s next phase of growth

Redwood City, Calif. – Nov. 2, 2021 – Mythic, the pioneering analog AI processor company with breakthrough analog compute-in-memory technology, today announced two appointments to its leadership team. Both based in the company’s Redwood City office, Chris Cubiss is the new vice president of software engineering and John Edmunds is interim chief financial officer (CFO). With more than 65 years of combined experience, Cubiss and Edmunds have been tapped to help drive Mythic into its next stage of productization and revenue growth.

“Chris and John bring a tremendous amount of industry experience to Mythic’s leadership team,” said Mike Henry, co-founder and CEO at Mythic. “The company is at a critical growth point with our product maturity and increasing customer interest. Adding the right, experienced leaders to our already talented team is what we need to accelerate our go-to-market strategy for our next era of growth.”

Cubiss’ extensive career in software includes management positions at LSI Logic, Digital Keystone, Silicon Image and Lattice Semiconductor. He was most recently senior director of software engineering at ON Semiconductor via its acquisition of Quantenna Communications in 2019. In his new role at Mythic, Cubiss is leading the rapidly expanding software team to build out the company’s software development kit and tools.

Edmunds’ expansive fiscal career spans executive roles at Cooper & Lybrand, Tandem Computers, Electronics for Imaging, Oak Technology and Trident Microsystems. He most recently was CFO of Inphi Corporation, leading that company through a $10B (14x revenue) buy-out to Marvell in April 2021. As CFO, Edmunds will be pivotal in outlining the company’s financial growth trajectory into 2022 and beyond.

In May 2021, Mythic raised $75 million in Series C funding, bringing the company’s total funding to $165.2 million. The company also introduced its latest processor, the M1076 AMP, in June 2021. To learn more about Mythic, please visit: www.mythic-ai.com

About Mythic

Mythic has developed a unified hardware and software platform featuring its unique Mythic Analog Compute Engine (Mythic ACE™) to deliver revolutionary power, cost, and performance that shatters digital barriers preventing AI innovation at the edge. The Mythic Analog Matrix Processor (Mythic AMP™) makes it much easier and more affordable to deploy powerful AI solutions, from the data center to the edge device. The company has raised over $165.2 million to-date and has offices in Redwood City, CA and Austin, TX.





