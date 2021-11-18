UK Widens Probe of Nvidia-Arm Deal

By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (November 17, 2021)

The U.K. government has launched a 24-week, follow-up investigation into Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of IP vendor Arm, citing and competition and national security concerns. Regulators also published a full report of their initial inquiry that concluded the deal could stifle technology innovation.

The move comes three weeks after the European Commission opened an antitrust probe to assess the proposed acquisition under the EU merger regulation, saying it must render a decision by March 15, 2022. European regulators worry the combined chip company would have the ability and incentive to restrict rivals’ access to Arm’s technology. The EC probe will also consider whether the proposed transaction could result in higher prices, fewer choices and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Click here to read more ...













