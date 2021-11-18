UK Widens Probe of Nvidia-Arm Deal
By Nitin Dahad, EETimes (November 17, 2021)
The U.K. government has launched a 24-week, follow-up investigation into Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of IP vendor Arm, citing and competition and national security concerns. Regulators also published a full report of their initial inquiry that concluded the deal could stifle technology innovation.
The move comes three weeks after the European Commission opened an antitrust probe to assess the proposed acquisition under the EU merger regulation, saying it must render a decision by March 15, 2022. European regulators worry the combined chip company would have the ability and incentive to restrict rivals’ access to Arm’s technology. The EC probe will also consider whether the proposed transaction could result in higher prices, fewer choices and reduced innovation in the semiconductor industry.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
|
Search Silicon IP
Arm Ltd Hot IP
Related News
Breaking News
- sureCore designs special high performance multi-port memory for Semidynamics AI chip
- Annual Revenue Growth to Skyrocket Among Top 25
- UK Widens Probe of Nvidia-Arm Deal
- Imperas Models - reference for the newly ratified RISC-V Specifications
- GlobalFoundries, Ford to Address Auto Chip Supply and Meet Growing Demand
Most Popular
- Synopsys Full EDA Flow First to Achieve Samsung Foundry 4LPP Process Certification
- Arteris IP Helps Automate System-on-Chip Semiconductor Design Traceability with Harmony Trace Design Data
- Renesas Enters FPGA Market with the First Ultra-Low-Power, Low-Cost Family Addressing Low-Density, High-Volume Applications
- Intrinsic ID and Rambus Raise the Bar for Hardware Security with Integration of PUF Technology and Rambus Root of Trust
- SMIC Management Shakeup Continues