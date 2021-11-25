North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts October 2021 Billings

MILPITAS, Calif. — November 22, 2021 — North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted $3.74 billion in billings worldwide in October 2021 (three-month moving average basis), according to the October Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 0.6% higher than final September 2021 billings of $3.72 billion and 41.3% higher than October 2020 billings of $2.65 billion.

Monthly billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers showed continued strength in October,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “The push towards digital transformation along with robust demand for multiple disruptive applications continues to drive semiconductor equipment sales.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.



Billings

(3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year May 2021 $3,588.5 53.1% June 2021 $3,690.2 59.2% July 2021 $3,857.4 49.8% August 2021 $3,656.3 37.8% September 2021 (final) $3,718.2 35.5% October 2021 (prelim) $3,741.6 41.3%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), November 2021

SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.

