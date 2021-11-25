100 dB of SNR, 24-bit stereo audio CODEC with embedded regulator and I/Os, benefits from BassPower(TM) System
WiLAN Subsidiary Acquires Wired Connectivity Patent Portfolio
OTTAWA, ON -- Nov. 23, 2021 -- Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that one of WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiaries has acquired a patent portfolio from a publicly-traded leader in semiconductor technologies. The acquired patents relate to wired connectivity functionality, including various USB-C technologies used in a wide range of applications such as desktop and laptop computers, tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, and smart TVs. All other terms of the transaction are confidential.
About WiLAN
|Ad
| USB-C 3.1/DP TX PHY in TSMC (16nm, 12nm, 7nm)
USB-C 3.1 SS/SSP PHY, Type-C IP (Silicon proven in UMC 55SP/ EF)
WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Samsung Selects Texas as Site for $17 Billion Fab
- GPU shipments increase year-over-year in Q3
- Microchip Adds Second Development Tool Offering for Designers Using Its Low-Power PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA for Embedded Vision Applications at the Edge
- SynSense and Prophesee partner to combine neuromorphic engineering expertise for developing one-chip event-based smart sensing solution for ultra-low power edge-AI
- The Democratization of Chip Design
Most Popular
- 上海先楫半导体发布微控制器HPM6000系列 采用晶心AndesCore® 双D45内核
- MediaTek and TSMC Unveil the World's First 7nm 8K Resolution Digital TV System-on-Chip
- Annual Revenue Growth to Skyrocket Among Top 25
- DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Cores licensed to America's leading TV Semiconductor Company
- VeriSilicon Image Signal Processor IP Achieved ISO 26262 Automotive Functional Safety Certification
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page