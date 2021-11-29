USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP cores with Superfast speed and High-power efficiency for lag-less data processing is Silicon Proven and available in 8nm LPP for licensing
29th November 21 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Cores in 8nm LPP process node which is silicon proven in major Fabs and in mass production with full certification, greatly increased power efficiency and decreased logic area compared to higher nodes.
USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Cores consist of Universal Serial Bus (USB) compliant with the USB 3.0 (USB High-speed and Full speed), Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) compliant with PCIe 2.0 Base Specification with support of PIPE interface spec, and Serial ATA (SATA) compliant with SATA 3.0 Specification. Due to the architecture of the 8nm LPP process node, lower power consumption is achieved along with support of additional PLL control and reference clock control. The high level of control allowed in the PHY also makes the Combo PHY reliable and effective in different power consumption levels.
Compatible with PCIe2/USB3/SATA3 base Specification and fully compatible with PIPE3.1 interface specification the USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Cores can achieve a data rate configurable to 1.25G/1.5G/2.5G/3G/5G/6G for different application. It supports 16-bit or 32-bit parallel interface when encode/decode enabled and 20-bit parallel interface when encode/decode is bypassed. Spread-Spectrum clock (SSC) generation and receiving from -5000ppm to 0ppm makes it flexible along with programmable transmit amplitude.
USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP cores in 8LPP has PCIe Mode that supports 100MHz differential reference clock input or output (optional with SSC) and Beacon signal generation and detection. USB3.0 Mode supports Low Frequency Periodic Signalling (LFPS) generation and detection. SATA Mode supports COMWAKE, COMINIT and COMRESET (OOB) generation and detection along with RX low latency mode. These with added benefit of process node allows L1 sub-state power management.
USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP cores have been used in semiconductor industry’s Cellular Electronics, PC, Data storage (SSDs), Multimedia Devices, Servers, Cryptocurrency and other Consumer Electronics …
In addition to USB 3.0/ PCIe 2.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP cores, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Cores Portfolio includes Standalone USB, PCIe, Serial ATA and also HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 5nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.
Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo
About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com
|
Search Silicon IP
T2M Hot IP
- Bluetooth Dual Mode v5.2 / IEEE 15.4 PHY/RF IP in TSMC 22nm
- GNSS Ultra low power (GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou3, QZSS, IRNSS, SBAS) Digital ...
- USB 3.0 PCIe 2.0 SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP, Silicon proven in TSMC 28HPC+
- DVB-S2X WideBand Demodulator & Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
- DTMB Demodulator and Decoder IP (Silicon Proven)
Related News
- USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.0, USB 2.0 Silicon Proven PHYs in TSMC, UMC & SMIC Foundries available from T2MIP
- USB 3.0/ PCIe 3.0/ SATA 3.0 Combo PHY IP Cores for High Bandwidth, Low Power data communication in PCs, Mobiles, SSDs, and other Multimedia Devices.
- USB 4.0, USB 3.2, USB 3.1, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Device, Hub, Host & Dual Mode proven Interface IP Controllers are available immediately to License
- Announcing superfast, HD Audio & Video through HDMI 2.0 Tx & Rx PHY & Controller IP Cores uncompressed data transfer in 28HPC+ and 12FFC!
- DDR Combo PHY & Controller IP Core Silicon Proven in 12nm & 28nm available for immediate licensing
Breaking News
- IAR Systems and Codasip collaborate to enable low-power RISC-V based applications
- CEO interview: Minima's Tuomas Hollman on why static timing sign-off is over
- MIPS selects Imperas Reference Models for RISC-V Processor Verification
- Micron and UMC Announce Global Settlement
- Key ASIC Signed LOI to Acquire Wafer FAB in The US
Most Popular
- Synopsys Expands Use of AI to Optimize Samsung's Latest Mobile Designs
- The Democratization of Chip Design
- Samsung Selects Texas as Site for $17 Billion Fab
- Revenue of Top 10 IC Design (Fabless) Companies for 2020 Undergoes 26.4% Increase YoY Due to High Demand for Notebooks and Networking Products, Says TrendForce
- Microchip Adds Second Development Tool Offering for Designers Using Its Low-Power PolarFire RISC-V SoC FPGA for Embedded Vision Applications at the Edge
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page