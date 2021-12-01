Arasan Chip Systems announces Immediate availability of MIPI I3C PHY I/O IP
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 — Arasan Chip Systems, the leading provider of Total IPTM solutions for today’s Systems on a Chip (SoC) market announces the immediate availability of Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O IP, in compliance with MIPI I3CⓇ specifications v1.1. Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ PHY IP is part of Arasan’s Total IPTM Solution for MIPI I3CⓇ v1.1. Arasan’s 2-wire MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O consolidates the features of I2C and SPI leading to an overall low pin count, shorter signal path, simplified design, and reduced power and cost. It operates in sync with the IP core’s clock rates up to 12.5 MHz and provides options for higher performance and high data rates.
Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ Total IP solution is a seamless integration of MIPI I3CⓇ controller, MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O, and MIPI I3CⓇ software stack. Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ Total IP solution is a simplified, backward compatible with I2C, scalable, and cost-effective interface. In the fast-growing sensor market, Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ Total IPTM solution along with Arasan’s Total IP solution for MIPI CSI-2 and MIPI DSI-2 enables developers in the Automotive, Mobile, and IoT industries with a complete image sensor and display interface solution. Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ host controller interface features power-efficient operations that help in maximizing the battery life which is ideal for the mobile industry.
Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ Total IPTM solution is silicon-proven and has passed multiple interoperability tests organized by the MIPI Association.
Arasan’s MIPI I3CⓇ PHY I/O IP is available for FinFET process nodes that also support 1.8V/1.2 +/-10% supply for IOs and 0.8V +/-10% supply for the core.
https://www.arasan.com/products/mipi/i3c/
About Arasan
Arasan Chip Systems, a contributing member of the MIPI Association since 2005 is a leading provider of IP for mobile storage and mobile connectivity interfaces with over a billion chips shipped with our MIPI IP. Arasan’s high-quality, silicon-proven, Total IP Solutions include digital IP, AMS PHY IP, Verification IP, HDK, and Software. Arasan has a focused product portfolio targeting mobile SoCs. The term Mobile has evolved over our two-decade history to include all things mobile – starting with PDA’s in the mid 90’s to today’s Automobiles, Drones, and IoT. Arasan is at the forefront of this evolution of “Mobile” with its standards-based IP at the heart of Mobile SoCs.
|
Search Silicon IP
Arasan Chip Systems Hot IP
Related News
- Arasan Chip Systems Announces Immediate Availability of MIPI I3C HDK
- Arasan announces the immediate availability of its MIPI C-PHY / D-PHY Combo IP for SoC Designs on TSMC 22nm Process
- Arasan Announces the Immediate Availability of its 2nd Generation MIPI D-PHY v1.1 IP for TSMC 22nm Process Technology
- Arasan Chip Systems expands its storage IP Portfolio with ONFI 4.1 PHY and I/O PAD IP seamlessly integrated with its NAND Flash Controller IP for UMC 28nm SoC Designs
- Arasan announces the immediate availability of its Ultra Low Power MIPI D-PHY IP Compliant to D-PHY Specification v1.20 for TSMC 22nm SoC Designs
Breaking News
- Alphawave IP: Acquisition of Precise-ITC and completion of major milestones for China Product Partnership
- Cadence Expands Collaboration with TSMC and Microsoft to Accelerate Timing Signoff for Giga-Scale Designs on the Cloud
- Agnisys Delivers Novel AI Technology and FPGA Support for IP and SoC Specification Automation
- Flex Logix Joins the Edge AI and Vision Alliance
- First SoC ever to pass CC EAL5+ certification thanks to Tiempo Secure TESIC Secure Element IP
Most Popular
- CEO interview: Minima's Tuomas Hollman on why static timing sign-off is over
- Silicon Catalyst Partners with Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Accelerate Semiconductor Startups
- Synopsys Expands Use of AI to Optimize Samsung's Latest Mobile Designs
- Cadence Expands Collaboration with TSMC and Microsoft to Accelerate Timing Signoff for Giga-Scale Designs on the Cloud
- Micron and UMC Announce Global Settlement
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page