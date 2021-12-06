UMC Reports Sales for November 2021

Taipei, Taiwan, December 6, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2021.

Revenues for November 2021

Period 2021 2020 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) November 19,661,423 14,725,559 +4,935,864 +33.52% Jan.-Nov. 192,731,438 161,532,945 +31,198,493 +19.31%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.

(**) All figures are consolidated



Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.





