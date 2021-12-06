PCIe Gen 6 SERDES IP - supports up to 112G LR ethernet with low power and latency
UMC Reports Sales for November 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, December 6, 2021--United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of November 2021.
Revenues for November 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
November
|
19,661,423
|
14,725,559
|
+4,935,864
|
+33.52%
|
Jan.-Nov.
|
192,731,438
|
161,532,945
|
+31,198,493
|
+19.31%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
