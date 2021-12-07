intoPIX TicoRAW technology added with High-Efficiency RAW recording of Nikon Z 9 flagship mirrorless camera

A smart strategic move that will allow camera professionals to benefit from higher resolution with still & movie RAW format, while significantly reducing storage

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, December 7, 2021 – intoPIX is pleased to announce today the successful integration of the TicoRAW technology into the new generation of Nikon cameras, including the latest flagship Z 9 mirrorless camera.

Nikon made the bold strategic move to select the intoPIX TicoRAW technology: leapfrogging existing camera limitations to meet all advanced and upcoming requirements of imaging professionals, whether in live sports, film, wildlife documentaries or other challenging environments. Thanks to this addition, the new Z 9 camera offers High-Efficiency RAW recording up to 8K and 60fps (available through the 2022 firmware update), preserving all the benefits of the RAW format, while ensuring very low power processing and very fast transfer speed.

With TicoRAW, the full quality of the captured sensor data is preserved while reducing the bandwidth and the storage needs. It can be used for both Still pictures and RAW movies. This patented technology offers high image quality, and the capability to manage very high resolutions, high frame rates and high dynamic range workflows. TicoRAW is the world’s first RAW codec that can offer compression efficiency with such low complexity. It also has the advantage of retaining this very fast format for editing, regardless of resolution and/or frame rates used.

“intoPIX is really proud to work with Nikon. Together we share the same ideals and passion: offer ever more beautiful images and videos, at anytime, anywhere in the world. Experience image-making like never before.” explained Gael Rouvroy, CEO at intoPIX.

With this latest revolution, intoPIX and Nikon invite all camera enthusiasts to enter this fantastic world of limitless imaging.

The two companies welcome everybody to contact their respective teams to sample the intoPIX TicoRAW technology solutions and the new Nikon cameras.

About NIKON



Nikon has been a pioneer in optical technology markets worldwide since its inception in 1917. Today, utilizing advanced technologies, we offer a wide range of products and solutions from digital cameras and binoculars to industrial precision equipment such as FPD and semiconductor lithography systems, microscopes and measuring instruments as well as for the healthcare field. In the future, we will take advantage of Nikon’s core technologies to generate new core pillars of profit including the material processing business; Nikon strives to sustainably grow its enterprise value in medium- to long-term. www.nikon.com



About intoPIX



intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost and power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. www.intopix.com





