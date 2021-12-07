CES 2022: Intrinsic ID Demonstrates Strength and Versatility of PUF Technology for Identification and Security Applications at World's Biggest Tech Show

SUNNYVALE, Calif., December 7, 2021 – Intrinsic ID, the world’s leading provider of Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) technology for security and authentication applications in embedded systems and the Internet of Things, announced that it will be exhibiting at CES 2022 as part of the European Innovation Council (EIC) EU pavilion. Intrinsic ID was one of 20 companies selected by the Council for this delegation, which represents the most promising and innovative advancements from the region.

Intrinsic ID at CES 2022 – Extending the Silicon Fingerprint to Authenticate Everything

Intrinsic ID, which has a long, successful track record of providing device-level security and authentication solutions to semiconductor companies and device makers, will use its presence at one of the world’s most influential technology events to conduct customer meetings on site and preview new solutions it will roll out in 2022.

In the EU-EIC Pavilion, located at the Venetian Expo, Intrinsic ID will offer briefings and demonstrations on the full range of its PUF-based security, authentication, and identification solutions including:

A new, unannounced product that uses PUF technology from Intrinsic ID to create unique, unclonable identities for chips and devices enabling them to be tracked in a scalable, cost-effective manner throughout their life-cycle, creating new capabilities for a wide range of industries and applications.

Zign™ RNG – a new product from Intrinsic ID that boosts trust in IoT devices by enabling device manufacturers and designers to add an NIST-certified random number generator to their products without the need for hardware modifications.

QuiddiKey® – the flagship product from Intrinsic ID that is embedded in more than 300 million devices in the field and enables chip and device manufacturers to secure their products with internally-generated device-unique cryptographic keys.

“While we have attended CES many times already, we are looking forward to exhibiting this year with the EIC delegation and getting back in front of customers and partners in person,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO of Intrinsic ID. “As device security and authentication have become more essential than ever in our digital world, being at CES this year makes sense. While cyberattacks are increasing in number, scope, and impact, and supply chain issues becoming a greater threat, the need for robust device level security and authentication solutions has never been more important. We will be previewing how our technology will evolve to address these issues today and in the future.”

To schedule one-on-one briefings with Intrinsic ID at CES – click here.

Intrinsic ID is the world’s leading provider of security IP for embedded systems based on PUF technology.





