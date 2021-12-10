Always-on Voice Activity Detection interfacing with analog microphones.
Synopsys Approves Stock Repurchase Program with Authorization Up to $1 Billion
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 10, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new stock repurchase program with authorization to purchase up to $1 billion of common stock.
"We continue to execute very well, balancing our strategic investments to grow the business, expand margins and return capital to shareholders," said Trac Pham, chief financial officer of Synopsys. "This new stock repurchase program with an increased authorization amount of up to $1 billion reinforces our ongoing commitment to generate sustainable, long-term shareholder value."
The program replaces Synopsys' prior stock repurchase program, which was originally approved by Synopsys' Board of Directors in 2002. The stock repurchase program does not obligate Synopsys to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended or terminated at any time by Synopsys' co-chief executive officers, chief financial officer or the Board of Directors at their sole discretion.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Search Verification IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot IP
Synopsys, Inc. Hot Verification IP
Related News
- Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization up to $500 Million
- Xilinx Board Of Directors Increases Repurchase Authorization By $1 Billion
- Synopsys Increases Stock Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million
- Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million
- Xilinx Board of Directors Authorizes A Repurchase Of Up To $750 Million Of The Company's Outstanding Common Stock
Breaking News
- Synopsys Approves Stock Repurchase Program with Authorization Up to $1 Billion
- AST SpaceMobile Selects EnSilica to Support the Development of its Next Generation Advanced Cellular ASIC Chip
- TSMC November 2021 Revenue Report
- Floadia Develops Memory Technology That Retains Ultra-high-precision Analog Data for Extended Periods
- Expedera Raises $18M Series A Funding to Advance Its Deep Learning Accelerator IP
Most Popular
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page