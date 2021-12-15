Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core available for Battery powered IoT devices and Smart Wearables SoC application

December 15, 2021 - T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the availability of its’ partners Ultra-Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation Digital IP core for integration into customer’s SoC for IoT and Wearable applications such as Smart watches, fitness tracker bands, GPS trackers etc.

The Ultra-low power GNSS Multi-Constellation digital IP core supports all GNSS Constellation: GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BEIDOU 3, QZSS, IRNSS and SBAS along with A-GPS. The Digital IP core supports simultaneous multi-band L1, L2, and L5 signal reception when connected to a suitable RF receiver. The Navigation Engine and control functions are implemented using an integrated ARM Cortex M4 processor. This architecture allows for a fully integrated GNSS solution supporting remote firmware updates. The GNSS IP core can be configured for a snapshot location measurement to low power/low duty cycle tracking. With support of 64 number of tracking channels and a receiver sensitivity of -163dBm the GNSS Digital IP core is configured for higher accuracy.

The Dual band GNSS continues to be an important location feature for modern mobile and wearable devices as it provides greater positioning accuracy for the location-based services (LBS). The advanced L5 signal enables the side-walk level of accuracy for pedestrians’ navigation in the urban environments as well as lane-level accuracy for vehicle navigation.

Complementing the GNSS Digital IP core, there is a GNSS RF Receiver IP core available that supports Multi-frequency receive signals and supports all the GNSS constellations GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS, BEIDOU3, QZSS, IRNSS and SBAS. The RF Receiver IP is available in 40nm process node with small silicon area and ultra-lower consumption optimized for battery powered IoT applications and smart wearables.

T2M’s broad Wireless IP cores also include BLE v5.3 Controller, SW Stack & Profiles, ZigBee 3 Protocol Stack SW, Bluetooth Dual mode v5.2 RF Transceiver IP Core in 22nm ULL, BLE v5.2 / 15.4 (0.5mm2) RF Transceiver IP Core in 40/55nm, NB-IoT/Cat M UE RF Transceiver IP Core in 40ULP, Sub6 GHz RF Transceiver IP Core, all can pe ported to other nodes and foundries as per the customer requirements.

Availability: This Ultra Low power GNSS Multi-Constellation IP core is available for immediate licensing. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at: contact.

About T2M: T2M-IP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





