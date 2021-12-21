TicoXS FIP UHD4K Encoder / Decoder IP-core with JPEG XS and Flawless Imaging Profile (FIP)
North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts November 2021 Billings
MILPITAS, Calif. — December 20, 2021 — North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted $3.93 billion in billings worldwide in November 2021 (three-month moving average basis), according to the November Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 5.0% higher than final October 2021 billings of $3.74 billion and 50.6% higher than November 2020 billings of $2.61 billion.
“Billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers extended a robust uptrend to reach another new record in November,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Industry performance remains unprecedented despite persistent supply chain challenges.”
The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.
|
Billings
|
Year-Over-Year
|
June 2021
|
$3,690.2
|
59.2%
|
July 2021
|
$3,857.4
|
49.8%
|
August 2021
|
$3,656.3
|
37.8%
|
September 2021
|
$3,718.2
|
35.5%
|
October 2021 (final)
|
$3,745.4
|
41.4%
|
November 2021 (prelim)
|
$3,913.9
|
50.6%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), December 2021
SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,400 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA) and the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities, defined communities within SEMI focused on specific technologies. Visit www.semi.org to learn more.
