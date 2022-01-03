64-bit RISC-V application processor core with 7-stage pipeline
WiLAN Subsidiary Polaris Signs License Agreement with Marvell
12/31/2021
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 31, 2021 - Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), a Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") company (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), today announced that WiLAN's wholly-owned subsidiary, Polaris Innovations Limited ("Polaris"), has entered into a license agreement granting rights to certain patents owned by Polaris to Marvell Technology Inc. ("Marvell").
The licensed Polaris patents generally relate to memory interface technologies. The consideration payable to Polaris by Marvell and all other terms of the license agreement are confidential.
About WiLAN
WiLAN, a Quarterhill company, is one of the most successful patent monetization companies in the world and partners with its customers to unlock the value of intellectual property through various patent monetization models. WiLAN operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies. For more information: www.wilan.com.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com
