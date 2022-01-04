Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 23.5% Year-to-Year in November; Industry Establishes Annual Record for Number of Semiconductors Sold

Global sales increase 1.5% month-to-month in November

WASHINGTON—Jan. 3, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $49.7 billion in the month of November 2021, an increase of 23.5% over the November 2020 total of $40.2 billion and 1.5% more than the October 2021 total of $49.0 billion. The cumulative annual total of semiconductors sold through November 2021 reached 1.05 trillion, which is the industry’s highest-ever annual total.

Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 98% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Global semiconductor sales remained strong in November, increasing substantially on a year-to-year basis across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “With one month of 2021 sales data still to be reported, the industry has already set a new annual record for total semiconductor sales and units shipped, as chipmakers have substantially ramped up production to address high demand.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (28.7%), Europe (26.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (22.2%), China (21.4%), and Japan (19.5%). Month-to-month sales increased in the Americas (4.2%), Europe (3.1%), Japan (1.1%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.9%), but fell slightly in China (-0.2%).

For comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS forecasts, consider purchasing the WSTS Subscription Package. For detailed historical information about the global semiconductor industry and market, consider ordering the SIA Databook.

