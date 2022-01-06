UMC Reports Sales for December 2021
Taipei, Taiwan, January 6, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of December 2021.
Revenues for December 2021
|
Period
|
2021
|
2020
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
December
|
20,279,580
|
15,287,969
|
+4,991,611
|
+32.65%
|
Jan.-Dec.
|
213,011,018
|
176,820,914
|
+36,190,104
|
+20.47%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages.
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
