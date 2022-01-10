Tunable True Random Number Generator compliant with NIST SP800-90 - Digital TRNG
HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows
BOSTON – January 10, 2022 – Access Advance, an independent licensing administrator, today announced the newest 2021 year-end additions to its growing list of Licensors and Licensees in the HEVC Advance Patent Pool. With the additional Licensors, the number of HEVC SEPs available for license via the HEVC Advance Patent Pool now exceeds 17,000, which is estimated to represent ~75% of all HEVC SEPs worldwide.
The following companies joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool over the last ~2 months:
Licensor and Licensee:
- Microsoft Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
Licensee Only:
- Erregame SpA
- Evolution Digital LLC
- Honor Device Co., Ltd.
- MediCapture Inc.
- Nikon Corporation
- NTT TechnoCross Corporation
- OM Digital Solutions
- Reco S.p.A.
- Sanritz Automation Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co., Ltd.
- Techno Horizon Co., Ltd.
- Top Victory Investments Ltd.
- VAIO Corporation
- Vivo Mobile Communication Co. Ltd.
- Wistron NeWeb Corporation
“These companies, many of whom are leaders in the mobile, PC, TV, digital camera, and set-top box markets, are great additions to our program and provide further evidence of the value of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool,” stated Access Advance CEO, Pete Moller. “With these newest additions, in combination with the successful launch of the VVC Advance Patent Pool, we expect the pace of additional companies joining the HEVC Advance Patent Pool will continue to accelerate. All of our HEVC Advance Licensees will also have the option to enjoy the benefits of our new Video Codec Platform Licensing Program when they incorporate VVC into their products.”
Below is a current visual representation of the HEVC SEP Patent Landscape:
About Access Advance:
Access Advance LLC (formerly HEVC Advance LLC) is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important standards-based video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers. Access Advance currently manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing patents essential to H.265/HEVC technology, and the separate and independent VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing essential patents to VVC/H.266 technology. For more information about Access Advance or the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, please visit www.accessadvance.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Access Advance Welcomes Microsoft as a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool
- Access Advance Welcomes ZTE as a Licensor and Licensee of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool
- NTT, NTT DOCOMO, and SK TELECOM Join the HEVC Advance Patent Pool
- Access Advance Launches VVC/H.266 Video Patent Pool
- HEVC Advance Passes 10,000 Patent Milestone - announces Toshiba Corp. Joins as a Licensor
Breaking News
- Alphawave Collaborates with Microchip on AlphaCore 112Gbps IP for 800G and 1.6T Ethernet Applications
- Sondrel explains the vital coordinating role of Systems Architects
- HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows
- proteanTecs and Alchip Bring Production Visibility to Advanced ASICs
- Syntiant Announces Voice-Enabled Ultra-Low-Power Reference Design for TWS Earbud Applications
Most Popular
- TSMC December 2021 Revenue Report
- Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi) Raises $12.8 Million Pre-A+ Round, Launches Breakthrough Low Power Ultra-Wideband Product
- 2022 Semiconductor Sales to Grow 11% After Surging 25% in 2021
- Analog Compute is Key to The Next Era of AI Innovation
- proteanTecs and Alchip Bring Production Visibility to Advanced ASICs
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page