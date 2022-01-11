Chip shortage in 2022 and beyond: What you need to know
By Majeed Ahmad, EDN (January 11, 2022)
While the previous blog outlined the root causes of chip shortage in 2021, here is a take on how this IC crunch may pan out in 2022 and beyond. Will the hypercompetitive semiconductor industry allow this shortage to drag into 2022, and as they say, leave money on the table? From the outset, it seems unlikely.
However, it seems most semiconductor companies believe that the supply imbalance will continue in 2022 and possibly even into 2023. Laurie Balch, research director at Pedestal Research, agrees with that sentiment. “IC development and production are not a quick turnaround type of operation,” she said. “There is substantial ramp-up time required to get from design to full-scale production.”
It means that some products ready for production will miss their launch window because of the delays and timing mismatch. New products will fill that void, but that will also take time to go through the full design-to-manufacturing cycle. “Semiconductor fabs will churn out ICs at full capacity,” said Balch. “But I expect that the challenges of rebalancing the mix of semiconductor devices and getting them into customer’s hands will take much longer to settle.”
At the same time, however, IC developers and suppliers now have a better picture of the types of products end users are demanding. So, there’s much less disconnect between what’s being ordered and what’s being produced, Balch pointed out.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Annual Foundry Revenue Expected to Reach Historical High Once Again in 2022 with 13% YoY Increase with Chip Shortage Showing Sign of Easing
- Avago-Broadcom Deal: What's in It for You?
- What happens if you shrink a P54C Pentium to 32nm and call it Quark?
- How bad is IP theft in China? And what can you do about it?
- 2022 Semiconductor Sales to Grow 11% After Surging 25% in 2021
Breaking News
- Intel Agilex I-Series FPGA: REFLEX CES launches a brand new board with 400 Gigabit Ethernet capability
- Chip shortage in 2022 and beyond: What you need to know
- Alphawave Collaborates with Microchip on AlphaCore 112Gbps IP for 800G and 1.6T Ethernet Applications
- Sondrel explains the vital coordinating role of Systems Architects
- HEVC Advance Patent Pool Momentum Grows
Most Popular
- TSMC December 2021 Revenue Report
- Mauna Kea Semiconductors (MKSemi) Raises $12.8 Million Pre-A+ Round, Launches Breakthrough Low Power Ultra-Wideband Product
- 2022 Semiconductor Sales to Grow 11% After Surging 25% in 2021
- Analog Compute is Key to The Next Era of AI Innovation
- proteanTecs and Alchip Bring Production Visibility to Advanced ASICs