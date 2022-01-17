MIPI UFS 3.1, M-PHY 4.1, Unipro 1.8, ONFi 4.1 and many more IP Cores are available for immediate licensing for your advanced UFS Device Applications as a complete bundled solution

January 17, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s Interface IP cores for UFS Devices which include MIPI UFS 3.1 Controller IP Core, MIPI M-PHY 4.1 IP Core, MIPI Unipro 1.8 Controller IP Core, ONFi 4.1 PHY IP Core and other peripherals which are silicon proven in major Fabs and nodes for superfast and massive storage applications.

UFS (Universal Flash Storage) is a high performance, serial interface used in mobile systems to communicate between host processor and mass storage devices like flash and other non-volatile memories. This communication is achieved via UFS Device Controller, using MIPI UniPro as Link and M-PHY for PHY layers. As such, T2M can support to provide a bundle solution for your UFS applications with all analog and digital IP Core components with High power efficiency and Low area that results in low risk and accelerated time-to market period.

For the complete IP Cores solution for a UFS Device, IPs on the Digital Controllers side are MIPI UFS 3.1 Controller IP Core which include UFS 3.1 features such as HPB (Host Performance Booster), Advanced RPMB (Replay Protected Memory Block) and Deepsleep. MIPI Unipro 1.8 Controller IP Cores which is a high-performance, chip-to-chip, serial interconnect bus and is key to interfacing with M-PHY along with MIPI UFS Controller. The solution also has SEC support in terms of SHA for RPMB, RSA for Secure Boot and Blowfish for HPB.

MIPI M-PHY 4.1 IP Cores and ONFi 4.1 PHY IP Cores are the most important analog components for a UFS Device, where the M-PHY Gear4 IP Cores rates up to 11.6 Gbps and the ONFi 4.1 PHY IP Cores also includes Delay Chain Macro for Phase tracking in NAND interface and FPHY Flash PHY support. The complete solution also includes Regulator and Voltage detector VCC/VCCQ/VCCQ2 in Core logic and NAND IO, along with Oscillator for NAND IF, Thermal sensor which acts as thermal detector in -40oC~ 125oC, Voltage Sensor for ADC voltage in Core Logic, Noisegen which is a Random generator, GPIO (General Purpose IO) and Analog Power Switch for turn-off feature for unused power domain.

This MIPI UFS, MIPI M-PHY, MIPI Unipro and ONFi IP Cores have been used in semiconductor industry’s Consumer Electronics, IoT, Automotive, Enterprise, Storage and Embedded markets for high performance, mass storage and fluid interprocessor serial interfacing. …

In addition to UFS Application IP Cores, T2M ‘s broad Wired Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs, Serial ATA and many more Controllers with matching PHYs available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





