Cadence Announces Full DRAM Verification Solution for Automotive, Data Center, and Mobile Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.— January 24, 2022 -- Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced a new DRAM verification solution, allowing customers to test and optimize system-on-chip (SoC) designs for data center, consumer, mobile and automotive applications. Using the full DRAM verification solution, which delivers up to 10X increased verification throughput, customers can quickly and effectively perform IP-to-SoC-level verification of advanced designs with multiple DDR interfaces.

Modern SoC designs leverage advanced memory technologies, such as LPDDR5x, DDR5, HBM3 and GDDR6, which require rigorous verification at the PHY and IP levels to ensure compliance with the JEDEC standard as well as SoC-level verification to meet application-specific system performance definitions and data and cache coherency requirements.

“DRAM memory verification requires unique methods to ensure that all timing, power and throughput requirements are met in various conditions,” said Paul Cunningham, senior vice president and general manager, R&D, in the System & Verification Group at Cadence. “With the industry’s first full DRAM verification solution, we’re enabling our customers to verify their IP designs effectively and ensure their designs comply with the JEDEC standard specification as well as the memory subsystem application-specific performance metrics to provide the fastest path to IP and system verification closure.”

The new DRAM verification solution enables IP-level verification through Cadence® PHY VIPs and memory models with a direct and seamless path to SoC-level verification with the Cadence System VIP solution, including the System Performance Analyzer, System Traffic Libraries and System Scoreboard, all with built-in integration and content for DRAM interfaces, enabling fast and efficient memory subsystem and SoC verification for simulation and emulation environments.

The solution also includes Cadence TripleCheck™ technology, which provides users with a verification plan linked to a specification, including JEDEC, DFI and PHY, comprehensive coverage models, and a test suite to ensure compliance with the interface specification.

“Micron is committed to leading the development of next-generation memory technologies that drive value from the data center to the intelligent edge and across client and mobile user experiences,” said Malcolm Humphrey, vice president and general manager of the Compute DRAM Products Group at Micron. “Our collaboration with Cadence accelerates ecosystem development to deliver innovative memory solutions.”

The new verification solution for DRAM verification is part of the broader Cadence verification full flow, which includes Palladium® Z2 emulation, Protium™ X2 prototyping, Xcelium™ simulation, the Jasper® Formal Verification Platform, the Helium™ Virtual and Hybrid Studio, and the vManager™ Verification Management Platform. The Cadence verification full flow delivers the highest verification throughput of bugs per dollar invested per day. The DRAM verification solution and verification full flow support the company’s Intelligent System Design™ strategy, enabling SoC design excellence. For more information, please visit www.cadence.com/go/DRAMVerification.

