Imagination wins Linley Group 2021 Analysts' Choice Award

IMG CXT R3 GPU’s innovative architecture wins Best Processor IP Category Award

London, England - 24th January 2022 – Imagination Technologies' IMG CXT IP has been named the Best Processor IP in Linley Group’s 2021 Analysts’ Choice Awards. The flagship GPU features a unique PowerVR Photon ray tracing architecture, which delivers incredible performance for games and other graphical use cases. The award recognises this innovative architecture and its impact on markets including and beyond mobile gaming.

Related

Mobile GPU core with ray tracing





Mike Demler, Senior Analyst, Linley Group, says: “We’re pleased to announce that our 2021 Analysts’ Choice Award in the Best Processor IP category goes to Imagination, for its groundbreaking CXT RT3 GPU. The CXT RT3 is the first licensable GPU to enable real-time hardware-accelerated ray tracing in a smartphone power budget. The innovative architecture will bring mobile gamers the realism that until now required an expensive console or PC-graphics card.”

David Harold, Chief Marketing Officer, Imagination, says: “CXT represents a key milestone for us, with more than a decade of careful R&D and planning culminating into a leading-edge mobile GPU that features a first of its kind architecture. We’re proud and honoured to have our work recognised by one of the leading voices in the industry and to be enabling our customers to achieve innovation beyond their expectations with our new ray tracing IP.”

The IMG CXT represents another big jump in GPU IP, delivering incredible performance for games and other graphical use cases. The Photon architecture represents a decade of development in making ray tracing viable in low-power-enabled devices and delivers a major leap in the visual possibilities for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and automotive solutions.

Ray tracing can be performed with varying levels of performance and efficiency and to highlight this Imagination established the Ray Tracing Levels System (RTLS), identifying six levels of ray tracing, from Level 0 to Level 5. The Photon architecture inside IMG CXT sits at Level 4 of the RTLS, making it the most advanced currently available, enhancing ray tracing performance and efficiency to deliver a desktop-quality experience for mobile gamers and developers.

More information on IMG CXT.

About Imagination Technologies

Imagination is a UK-based company that creates silicon and software IP (intellectual property) designed to give its customers an edge in competitive global technology markets. Its GPU, CPU and AI technologies enable outstanding power, performance, and area (PPA), fast time-to-market and lower total cost of ownership. Products based on Imagination IP are used by billions of people across the globe in their smartphones, cars, homes, and workplaces.

See www.imaginationtech.com.





