Jerome Nadel Joins BrainChip as Chief Marketing Officer

Laguna Hills, Calif. – January 25, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that semiconductor marketing expert Jerome Nadel has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Nadel will drive corporate and product marketing to support the full commercialization of its Akida™ neuromorphic computing platforms.

Nadel, an internationally experienced executive in scaling and growth-stage companies, joins BrainChip from Rambus, a publicly traded semiconductor technology company. During his eight years at Rambus, he served as Senior Vice President, CMO, and General Manager of its fintech software division. He has also held senior positions at Sagem, Thales (formerly Gemalto), Option NV, Human Factors International, Unisys, and IBM.

He is also a board member of the Silicon Valley Executive Network, alongside BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir, as well as President of the Silicon Valley chapter of the CMO Club, a global community of senior marketing executives. He received a BS in Psychology from the University of South Florida and an MS in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Kansas State University, where he was a doctoral candidate.

“BrainChip advancements in neuromorphic AI are truly transformative and will be the computational foundation of smart sensing in all edge devices,” said Nadel. “Our ground-breaking IP is commercially ready and relevant, and it’s exciting to see it being adopted and deployed by industry leaders. I’m excited to play a part in accelerating the company’s trajectory.”

“We’re eager to hand Jerome the reins of BrainChip’s corporate and product marketing, and proud to have him on the executive team,” said Hehir. “This is a pivotal moment for BrainChip as we steer the company from R&D breakthroughs to a focus on commercialization, strategic partnerships, and profitability.”

BrainChip deploys AI at the edge in a way that existing technologies cannot. The company’s tech is both high-performance and ultra-low power, enabling a range of capabilities including on-chip, in-device one-shot learning. BrainChip’s IP can be used in a wide range of applications from industrial IoT, cybersecurity, and autonomous vehicles to smart sensors that can detect and act on visual features, odors, taste, touch, and sound.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a ground-breaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com





