DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator & Decoder IP Core licensed to - Asia's leading TV Semiconductor Company
January 26, 2022 – T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores & Technology provider, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partners mass production silicon proven Combo DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Demodulator & Decoder IP Core to a major Asia’s Semiconductor company for integration into their 4K/8K TV SoC.
This DVB-S2X/S2/S/T2/T/C Combo Demodulator/Decoder IP Core is complaint and certified to Annex M standards. The IP Core is extracted from a high-volume mass production STB SoC and is targeted for Smart TV, STB, VSAT, Drones and Satellite Broadband applications. The IP Core is delivered as modifiable source code for integration into an SoC or FPGA.
The Combo Demodulator IP Core contains a DVB-S2 QPSK and 8PSK, Enhanced DVB-S and DirecTV QPSK legacy, Muti-tap equalizer for RF reflection removal, Wide range carrier frequency tracking loop for offset recovery, DiSEqC transmit mode interface. DVB-C up to 7.2Msps symbol rate, 80 taps Equalizer, ITU-T J.83B compliant. DVB-T IP is 6, 7 and 8MHz BW support, Hierarchical modes support. DVB-T2 Supports 5, 6, 7 and 8MHz normal and extended BW signals, SPLP and MPLP with and without Common PLPs, Automatic merge of Data and associated Common PLPs, SISO/MISO, RF streams with FEF frames. FEFs are detected and ignored. AGC signals controlled accordingly, ROM for FW binary, Blind BW detection, 1.7 and 10MHz BW signals, DVBT2-Lite standard and TFS mode support.
T2MIP has a comprehensive portfolio of Mass Production Silicon Proven Semiconductor & FPGA IP Cores for Aerospace & Defence, Satellite Communication, Defence & Broadcast markets which includes a complete range of Demodulator, Decoder & Modulator IP Cores: DVB S2X/S2/S Narrow Band, DVB-T2/T, DVB-C, ATSC-3/1, ISDB-S3, DTMB, Analog TV, Silicon Tuners & High-Speed ADC & DAC converters. For further information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request at: contact.
T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology provider, supplying complex IP Cores, software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated production of Aerospace & Defence, Satellite Communication, Broadcast, Audio, Wireless, IoT and Consumer SoCs. For more information, please visit: https://t-2-m.com/
