North American Semiconductor Equipment Industry Posts December 2021 Billings

MILPITAS, Calif. — January 25, 2022 — North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers posted $3.92 billion in billings worldwide in December 2021 (three-month moving average basis), according to the December Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI. The billings figure is 0.5% lower than final November 2021 billings of $3.93 billion and 46.1% higher than December 2020 billings of $2.68 billion.

"After record-breaking billings of North America-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers in November 2021, December billings remained robust and were the second-highest ever,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI president and CEO. “For the first time, billings topped $3 billion every month of the year, nearing $4 billion by year end, demonstrating unprecedented demand and exceptional execution by equipment suppliers.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.



Billings

(3-mo. Avg.) Year-Over-Year July 2021 $3,857.4 49.8% August 2021 $3,656.3 37.8% September 2021 $3,718.2 35.5% October 2021 $3,745.4 41.4% November 2021 (final) $3,935.3 50.7% December 2021 (prelim) $3,917.3 46.1%

Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), January 2022

SEMI publishes a monthly North American Billings report and issues the Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report in collaboration with the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ). The WWSEMS report currently reports billings by 24 equipment segments and by seven end market regions. SEMI also has a long history of tracking semiconductor industry fab investments in detail on a company-by-company and fab-by-fab basis in its World Fab Forecast and SEMI FabView databases. These powerful tools provide access to spending forecasts, capacity ramp, technology transitions, and other information for over 1,000 fabs worldwide. For an overview of available SEMI market data, please visit www.semi.org/en/MarketInfo.

The data contained in this release were compiled by David Powell, Inc., an independent financial services firm, without audit, from data submitted directly by the participants. SEMI and David Powell, Inc. assume no responsibility for the accuracy of the underlying data.

