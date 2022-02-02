BrainChip Awarded US Patent for Accessing Learned Functions in an Intelligent Target Device

Patent award further cements technology advantages of BrainChip’s neuromorphic artificial intelligence

Laguna Hills, Calif. – February 1, 2022 -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first and only commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips, today announced that the US Patents and Trademarks Office has issued a US patent for “Method and a System for Creating Dynamic Neural Function Libraries.”

“Patents are a hallmark of a company, symbolizing the innovation and advantages that differentiate its products and solutions from competitors in the marketplace,” said Peter van der Made, BrainChip CTO and founder. “By being granted another patent from the USPTO, we are able to signify to our customers and partners that the technology we have developed is at the forefront of revolutionizing AI at the edge in ways that previous attempts have not been able to achieve. Additionally, this recognition further protects us from others developing similar offerings that would otherwise infringe on our work. We will continue to work towards increasing our patent awards globally as we continue to advance the field of neuromorphic artificial intelligence.”

BrainChip’s patent portfolio now comprises 8 US and 1 Chinese granted patent. BrainChip has recently expanded international patent filings with a total of 21 patent applications currently pending in the US, Europe, Canada, Japan, Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico and Israel.

Key features of Patent US 11,238,342

The patent claims protect the basic structure and function of a digital neuron consisting of multiple synapse circuits connected to a soma circuit in analogy to a biological neuron where a soma (i.e. neuron) cell receives its inputs via multiple synapses.

This patent is a continuation of previous BrainChip patents US 8,250,011 and US 10,410,117, protecting features previously disclosed but not previously claimed. The title of this patent has been inherited from US 10,410,117 but would be better represented by the title of US 8,250,011 “Autonomous Learning Dynamic Artificial Neural Computing Device and Brain Inspired System.”

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a ground-breaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

