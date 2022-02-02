eTopus Announces Collaborative IP Platform for Rapid and Economical Deployment of Chiplets

Includes IPs such as SerDes, eFPGA, Ethernet MAC/PCS, Die2Die and RISC-V

San Jose, CA – Feb 2, 2022 -- eTopus Technology today announced in partnership with QuickLogic and OpenFive, a platform of base IP that can be easily integrated by chiplet developers with minimal risk and reduced development costs. Initially, two process nodes are being supported including 22nm FDX and 7/6nm covering high-value and high-performance markets.

One of the key benefits of the platform to chiplet developers is the availability of silicon-proven interoperable IP, offered at attractive rates with a negotiable portion of SerDes IP costs being amortized over the chiplet production.

eTopus IP included:

SerDes IP for 1-56G LR operation on 22FDX

SerDes IP 1-64G/112G LR for PCIe Gen 5/6 and Ethernet operation on 7/6 nm

Bunch Of Wires ultra low power PHY IP for 4G/8G/16G operation on 22FDX & 7/6nm

QuickLogic IP included:

eFPGA IP with flexible size and density using its compiler for 22nm and 7/6nm and supported by 100% fully open-source FPGA User Tools

OpenFive IP included:

Die2Die controller IP for 22nm and 7/6nm

Ethernet MAC and PCS IP for 1-400G for 22nm and 7/6nm

SiFive RISC-V IP per client requirement

Custom SoC integration, per client requirement, leveraging OpenFive’s rich portfolio of internal and partner IP, and advanced node design and manufacturing solutions.

“eTopus is the worldwide leader in high speed, low latency, low power connectivity IP which has shipped in millions of conventional ASICs” said Harry Chan, CEO of eTopus. “Now we are enabling chiplet developers to go to market with lower risk and cost with silicon-proven IP.”

“QuickLogic’s Australis IP Generator enables eFPGA IP to be customized into interoperable chiplets to meet different application requirements,” said Brian Faith, CEO of QuickLogic. “We provide developers an easy, highly automated way to define and implement customized eFPGA IP for their projects, and provide 100% open-source FPGA User Tool support for the cores.”

“OpenFive is enabling our chiplet customers today with silicon-proven die-to-die (D2D) controller IP using industry standard BoW/OHBI and SerDes interfaces,” said Mohit Gupta, SVP & GM, SoC IP BU. “As an experienced custom silicon provider, OpenFive is well positioned to deliver an end-to-end chiplet solution which includes a rich portfolio of differentiated internal and partner IP, integration of SoC subsystems, and manufacturing of high quality silicon as KGD (Known-Good-Die) and with advanced 2.5D packaging”.

About eTopus Technology Inc.

eTopus is the technology leader in high performance, DSP-based, mixed-signal, ultra-high-speed semiconductor interconnect solutions. Our ultra-high-speed SerDes IP is adopted by global Tier-1 players to be used in networking, storage, 5G, and AI applications. eTopus is a VC-backed startup headquartered in Silicon Valley where our innovations and advanced architectures are developed. Our investors include SK Telecom, HK-X, corporate VCs, and cross-border funds. For more information, please visit www.etopus.com.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops low power, multi-core semiconductor platforms and Intellectual Property (IP) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), voice and sensor processing. The solutions include embedded FPGA IP (eFPGA) for hardware acceleration and pre-processing, and heterogeneous multi-core SoCs that integrate eFPGA with other processors and peripherals. The Analytics Toolkit from our recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary,

SensiML Corporation, completes the end-to-end solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. The full range of platforms, software tools and eFPGA IP enables the practical and efficient adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across mobile, wearable, hearable, consumer, industrial, edge and endpoint IoT. For more information, visit www.quicklogic.com and https://www.quicklogic.com/blog/.

About OpenFive

OpenFive, a SiFive business unit, is focused on custom silicon solutions and differentiated IP. With spec-to-silicon design capabilities, customizable SoC platforms, and differentiated IP for Artificial Intelligence, Cloud/Datacenter, High Performance Computing PC, Networking, and Storage applications, OpenFive is uniquely positioned to deliver highly competitive processor agnostic domain-specific SoCs.

The OpenFive IP portfolio includes High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM3/2E) and low power LPDDR5/4x memory subsystems; Die-to-Die (D2D) interface IP subsystems for heterogeneous multi-die connectivity including chiplets; low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken interface IP for chip-to-chip connectivity; 400/800G Ethernet MAC/PCS subsystems, and USB controller IP. OpenFive offers end-to-end expertise in custom SoC architecture, design implementation, software, silicon validation, and manufacturing to deliver high-quality silicon in advanced nodes down to 5nm. For more information, please visit www.openfive.com.





