Andes Technology Corp. Announces Joining the Intel Foundry Service Accelerator - IP Alliance Program

Andes Partnership with IFS to Provide Leading Edge RISC-V CPU IP To SoC Designers Using Intel's State-of-the-Art Foundry Services

SAN JOSE, CA – February 7, 2022– Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, today announce that Andes has joined the IP Alliance of Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator program. Andes provides comprehensive solution of RISC-V CPU IP cores from entry level to high-end products to meet application requirements from edge to cloud, including its highly demanded and recently upgraded RISC-V Superscalar Multicore A(X)45MP and Vector Processor NX27V. Designers building Andes-embedded RISC-V SoCs will have access to Intel Foundry Services’ leading-edge technology to provide increased, power-efficient performance.

“RISC-V is the 21st Century Instruction Set Architecture (ISA) created from a clean slate and freed from the hamstring of supporting a half century of backward compatibility,” said Frankwell Lin, CEO of Andes Technology Corp. “By providing a world-class foundry for this revolutionary new ISA, Intel Foundry Services will enable the leading edge silicon for 5G, ADAS, AI, AR/VR, data center, semiconductor storage, and HPC built around the RISC-V architecture. We are excited to be one of the lead IP partners in IFS Accelerator - IP Alliance program. Intel’s large scale foundry provides committed capacity for IFS customers which ensures that SoC designs based on Andes RISC-V processor cores will achieve the production ramp and volume successfully.”

“We are pleased to announce the IFS Ecosystem Alliance as a major step forward for Intel's foundry ambitions,” said Randhir Thakur, President, Intel Foundry Services. “We are delighted to have Andes join the alliance. We look forward to partnering with Andes to extend their leadership IP with IFS for the benefit of our mutual global customers.”

The total SoC shipment of Andes customers surpassed the milestone of 10 billion in 2021. The SoCs cover a wide range of embedded electronics products such as 5G, automotive control, deep learning, AIoT, datacenters, image processing, networking, and storage. After joining IFS Accelerator - IP Alliance, Andes can support joint customers from SoC design to manufacturing seamlessly. The cooperation of two leading suppliers will strengthen both RISC-V and IFS ecosystems and accelerate customer’s time-to-market.

About Andes Technology

Sixteen years in business and a Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, Andes is publicly listed company and a leading supplier of high-performance/low-power 32/64-bit embedded processor IP solutions, and the driving force in taking RISC-V mainstream. Andes’ fifth-generation AndeStar™ architecture adopted the RISC-V as the base. Its V5 RISC-V CPU families range from tiny 32-bit cores to advanced 64-bit cores with DSP, FPU, Vector, Linux, superscalar, and/or multicore capabilities. The annual volume of Andes-Embedded SoCs has exceeded 3 billion in 2021 and continues to rise. By the end of 2021, the cumulative volume of Andes-Embedded™ SoCs has surpassed 10 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.andestech.com.





