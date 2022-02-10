TSMC January 2022 Revenue Report
HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 10, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for January 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2022 were approximately NT$172.18 billion, an increase of 10.8 percent from December 2021 and an increase of 35.8 percent from January 2021.
TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):
(Unit: NT$ million)
|Period
|Net Revenues
|January 2022
|172,176
|December 2021
|155,382
|M-o-M Increase (Decrease) %
|10.8
|January 2021
|126,749
|Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) %
|35.8
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
Breaking News
- Microsoft joins Linaro, Arm and Qualcomm Technologies to advance Windows on Arm
- SMIC Reports 2021 Fourth Quarter Results
- CXL Consortium Signs Agreement with Gen-Z Consortium to Accept Transfer of Gen-Z Specifications and Assets
- GlobalFoundries Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
- Rambus Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Most Popular
- NVIDIA and SoftBank Group Announce Termination of NVIDIA's Acquisition of Arm Limited
- Nvidia Abandons Arm Deal, Segars Steps Aside for IPO
- Arm appoints Rene Haas as Chief Executive Officer
- Synopsys Introduces Code Sight Standard Edition to Enable Secure Software Development
- PUFsecurity and eMemory Launch Next-Gen PUF-based Hardware Root of Trust IP for Future Computing
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page