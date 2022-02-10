TSMC January 2022 Revenue Report

HSINCHU, Taiwan, R.O.C. – Feb. 10, 2022 - TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced its net revenues for January 2022: On a consolidated basis, revenues for January 2022 were approximately NT$172.18 billion, an increase of 10.8 percent from December 2021 and an increase of 35.8 percent from January 2021.

TSMC January Revenue Report (Consolidated):

(Unit: NT$ million)

Period Net Revenues January 2022 172,176 December 2021 155,382 M-o-M Increase (Decrease) % 10.8 January 2021 126,749 Y-o-Y Increase (Decrease) % 35.8





