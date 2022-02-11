Very-low-noise and programmable very-high-gain DC-voltage amplifier with precision offset trimming on XFAB XT018
UMC Reports Sales for January 2022
Taipei, Taiwan -- February 10, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of January 2022.
Revenues for January 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
January
|
20,472,766
|
15,529,559
|
+4,943,207
|
+31.83%
|
Jan.-Jan.
|
20,472,766
|
15,529,559
|
+4,943,207
|
+31.83%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
|
