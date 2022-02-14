GbE (10/100/1000Base-T) PHY IP is available for immediate licensing for Superfast and Low Power Ethernet interface

February 14, 2022– T2MIP, the global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its partner’s GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core process node for all types of Networking applications. This 1G Ethernet PHY IP Core is silicon proven and has been in mass production.

The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Core is extracted from production chip which can achieve low power consumption. It supports 10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, 1000BASE-T operation. This GPHY connects the Media Access Control Layer (MAC) by GMII (Giga Media Independent Interface). The IP Core can support Un-shielded Twisted Pair Category 5 Cable (UTP5) for 100BASE-TX Fast Ethernet and 1000BASE-T Giga Ethernet, or UTP5/UTP3 cable for 10BASE-T Ethernet.

The GbE (10/100/1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core is fully IEEE 802.3-2008 and IEEE 802.3az standards compliant with IEEE 1588-2008 support. The PHY also has BroadR-Reach™ support for use in automotive connectivity applications. The IP Core has a Dual port MAC interface with GMII (10/100/1000BASE-T) and MII (10/100BASE-T) which can be interfaced with a Controller as per requirement. Auto-negotiation support provides a smart functionality along with features such as Automatic detection and correction of pair swaps (Auto-MDIX), pair skew and pair polarity.

The GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core has 6 different operating modes: 1000BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex, 100BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex, 10BASE-T Full Duplex and Half Duplex. The IP Core has hardware configuration for default operation including Power down mode and interrupt support. It also boasts a high level of controllability with pre-defined Management interface, Baseline wander compensation and On-chip transmit wave-shaping. The Gigabit PHY IP Core can also support Internal, external, and remote loop back, allowing On-chip hybrid circuit with 10KB jumbo frames. The IP has IEEE 1500 support for SoC testing integration and LED indication for link mode, status, speed, activity, and collision.

1G Ethernet PHY IP Core is silicon proven in ST28FDSOI and can be ported to any Fab and Node required by the customer as it will be delivered with fully modification rights. The IP Core can also be modified and provided as a complete solution as required by the customer. The Gigabit Ethernet PHY IP Core has also been used in semiconductor industry’s Data Servers, Automotive, Multimedia devices and other Consumer Electronics …

In addition to GbE (10-100-1000 Base-T) PHY IP Core, T2M ‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, PCIe, Serial ATA, HDMI, Display Port, MIPI, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, SD/eMMCs and many more Controllers with matching PHYs, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

About T2M: T2MIP is the global independent semiconductor technology experts, supplying complex semiconductor IP Cores, Software, KGD and disruptive technologies enabling accelerated development of your Wearables, IOT, Communications, Storage, Servers, Networking, TV, STB and Satellite SoCs. For more information, please visit: www.t-2-m.com





