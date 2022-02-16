Qorvo Selects Cadence Design Systems for US Government SHIP-RF Program

Award helps accelerate the design and manufacture of next-generation heterogeneous integrated RF and mixed-signal systems for aerospace and defense applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- February 15, 2022 — Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced participation in Qorvo’s State-of-the-Art Heterogeneous Integrated Packaging (SHIP-RF) Design Center. The SHIP-RF program is a Department of Defense (DoD)-sponsored initiative aimed at advancing leading-edge microelectronics design and manufacturing capabilities in the United States. As part of the program, Cadence is providing services, tools and Assembly Design Kits (ADKs) to enable Qorvo and their customers to achieve first-pass design and manufacturing success for next-generation RF and mixed-signal systems that are delivered as both packages and modules.

As part of Qorvo’s Design Center team, Cadence will develop methodologies and flows to implement seamless design and simulation capabilities for 2.5D and 3D heterogeneous integration. These include advanced technologies that have been internally developed in alignment with the Cadence® Intelligent System Design™ strategy, including Allegro® Pulse™, Clarity™ 3D Solver, Celsius™ Thermal Solver, and Allegro X Design Platform. Incorporating Cadence ADK solutions with Qorvo’s foundry PDKs and their SHIP-RF Assembly and Test Center (ATC) manufacturing rules enables complete modeling and product simulation for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications.

“Cadence is the only EDA company accredited by the DoD as a Trusted Supplier. We will provide Qorvo and our customers with capabilities to rapidly and accurately design sophisticated packages and modules that will be fabricated and tested in the Qorvo manufacturing facility, resulting in reduced development time, iterations and cost,” said Tom Beckley, senior vice president and general manager, Custom IC & PCB Group, Cadence. “With our continued focus on developing the most advanced computational software solutions, Cadence is well-positioned to deliver an optimized flow for RF and mixed-signal systems to be designed, verified and assembled in the most advanced packages and modules.”

“Cadence’s participation in the SHIP-RF program benefits Qorvo and our customers as they will be able to access Cadence flows when utilizing Qorvo’s advanced, industry-leading heterogenous RF packaging, assembly and testing solutions,” said Roger Hall, general manager of Qorvo’s High Power Solutions (HPS) business. “Cadence’s offerings can increase design productivity to meet the size, weight, power and cost (SWAP-C) requirements for next-generation phased array radar systems, unmanned vehicles, electronic warfare platforms and satellite communications.”

The Cadence Aerospace and Defense solutions support the company’s broader Intelligent System Design strategy, enabling system innovation. For more information, visit www.cadence.com/go/SHIPRF.

About Cadence

Cadence is a pivotal leader in electronic systems design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary products from chips to boards to complete systems for the most dynamic market applications, including hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, consumer, industrial and healthcare. For seven years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Learn more at www.cadence.com.






