Axiomise Celebrates Fourth Anniversary with Executive Appointments, Move to New Office

Builds on Growth and Momentum, Sets Stage for Next Level of Achievement

LONDON –– March 1, 2022 –– Axiomise, the leading provider of cutting-edge formal verification services, software and training, is celebrating its fourth anniversary with two executive-level appointments and a move to new offices.

Executive hires include Neil Dunlop, who joins Axiomise as chief technology officer (CTO), and Gurudutt Bansal (known as GD) who becomes chief operating officer (COO).

The new Axiomise facility is located in Breakspear Park in Hemel Hempstead 20 miles north of central London. The office will be home to the growing team of formal verification experts who will deliver consulting and services work as well as software development for RISC-V.

“We have plenty to celebrate as Axiomise marks its fourth anniversary and builds on our growth and momentum,” remarks Dr. Ashish Darbari, CEO and founder of Axiomise and a foremost authority in practical applied formal verification. “Both Neil and GD are standouts in the field of verification and will help me achieve Axiomise’s next level of growth.

“Dunlop is a gem with a rare ability to connect the dots and see the short- and long-term picture,” notes Dr. Darbari. “I’m delighted to welcome a fellow Oxonian to our team. He shares our vision for formal verification and will play a crucial role as our CTO driving formal deployment.” Dunlop has worked hands-on in the semiconductor industry for several decades and exclusively in the field of formal verification for more than 20 years since obtaining an MSc in Computation from the University of Oxford. As a formal verification expert with extensive experience using a variety of formal tools, he worked on hardware designs at Inmos, STMicroelectronics, ST Ericsson and Imagination Technologies.

“Bansal is an industry veteran with impressive leadership skills and a strong background in building different verification technologies and integrated solutions,” adds Dr. Darbari. “As we expand our reach, he will play a key role to help us build and manage our teams and infrastructure and accelerate our growth with customers.” Bansal was vice president of engineering and managing director of India operations for Oski Technology (now Nvidia). Previously, he was group director, R&D, at Synopsys and worked at Cadence Design Systems for close to 20 years leading R&D teams across India and the United States. Bansal holds a Bachelor in Tech, Computer Engineering from the Delhi Institute of Technology (DIT), now NSIT.

About Axiomise

Axiomise is dedicated to furthering adoption of formal verification through its unique combination of training, consulting, services and specialized verification solutions for RISC-V. Founded by Dr. Ashish Darbari, a formal verification practitioner for over two decades, it offers cutting-edge, formal verification training, consulting and services. An active user of all formal technologies, including theorem proving, model checking and equivalence checking, Dr. Darbari and his team has trained more than 200 engineers across the semiconductor industry. Dr Darbari has 44 U.S., U.K. and European Union patents in the field of formal verification.





