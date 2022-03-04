Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 26.8% Year-to-Year in January

Sales into the Americas increase 40.2% year-to-year to lead all regional markets

WASHINGTON—March 3, 2022—The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor industry sales were $50.7 billion in the month of January 2022, an increase of 26.8% over the January 2021 total of $40.0 billion and 0.2% less than the December 2021 total of $50.9 billion. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

“Following record sales and units shipped in 2021, global semiconductor sales remained strong at the beginning of 2022, reaching the second-highest-ever monthly total in January,” said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. “Global sales in January increased by more than 20% for the tenth consecutive month on a year-to-year basis, and sales into the Americas increased by 40.2% year-to-year in January to lead all regional markets.”

In addition to the year-to-year sales increase in the Americas, sales were up compared to January 2021 in Europe (28.7%), China (24.4%), Asia Pacific/All Other (21.0%), and Japan (18.9%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (3.4%) and Asia Pacific/All Other (0.4%), but fell slightly in China (-0.7%), the Americas (-1.1%), and Japan (-1.3%).

About SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) is the voice of the semiconductor industry, one of America’s top export industries and a key driver of America’s economic strength, national security, and global competitiveness. Semiconductors – the tiny chips that enable modern technologies – power incredible products and services that have transformed our lives and our economy. The semiconductor industry directly employs over a quarter of a million workers in the United States, and U.S. semiconductor company sales totaled $258 billion in 2021. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms. Through this coalition, SIA seeks to strengthen leadership of semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research by working with Congress, the Administration, and key industry stakeholders around the world to encourage policies that fuel innovation, propel business, and drive international competition. Learn more at www.semiconductors.org.

About WSTS

World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) is an independent non-profit organization representing the vast majority of the world semiconductor industry. The mission of WSTS is to be the respected source of semiconductor market data and forecasts. Founded in 1986, WSTS is the singular source for monthly industry shipment statistics.





