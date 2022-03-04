UMC Reports Sales for February 2022
Taipei, Taiwan, March 4, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2022.
Revenues for February 2022
|
Period
|
2022
|
2021
|
Y/Y Change
|
Y/Y (%)
|
February
|
20,809,602
|
14,947,898
|
+5,861,704
|
+39.21%
|
Jan.-Feb.
|
41,282,368
|
30,477,457
|
+10,804,911
|
+35.45%
(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated
Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
