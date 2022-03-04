UMC Reports Sales for February 2022

Taipei, Taiwan, March 4, 2022 -- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of February 2022.

Revenues for February 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) February 20,809,602 14,947,898 +5,861,704 +39.21% Jan.-Feb. 41,282,368 30,477,457 +10,804,911 +35.45%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated



