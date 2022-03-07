OpenFive and EdgeCortix Collaborate on an AI Accelerator Custom SoC

Collaborating to bring to market a new high performance and low power edge AI processor.

MILPITAS, Calif., March 07, 2022-- EdgeCortix® Inc., the AI-focused fabless semiconductor company that enables best-in-class power-efficiency with near cloud-level performance across infrastructure and embedded edge devices, and OpenFive, a leading provider of custom silicon solutions with differentiated IP, today announced they are collaborating to develop and deliver a highly power-efficient and high-performance custom 12nm FinFET SoC that accelerates artificial intelligence processing for real-time edge applications.

The IP driving EdgeCortix’s SoC is the Dynamic Neural Accelerator® (DNA) architecture, designed with a unique software-first approach, forming a tight coupling between today's neural networks and an underlying low-power domain-specific hardware architecture. This is backed with robust software to seamlessly process applications across different machine learning frameworks. The IP is optimized for real-time processing (e.g., batch 1), delivering value and performance for customers in business sectors including defense, autonomous vehicles, satellite and 5G communications, smart cities and manufacturing. EdgeCortix’s SoC features a unique and proprietary runtime reconfigurable architecture that enables the SoC to deliver over 10x efficiency gains over traditional GPUs. OpenFive is contributing its low power, leading-edge deep-submicron FinFET design methodology that will make it possible to efficiently implement the complex SoC in TSMC’s 12nm FinFET process, together with packaging and supply chain experience to ensure a smooth ramp up to volume production.

"We are very pleased with how closely the teams at OpenFive and EdgeCortix have worked together to optimize the power, performance, and area of our SoC," said Sakyasingha Dasgupta, Founder & CEO of EdgeCortix, "OpenFive has been an ideal technology partner for us, and we’re very excited to leverage their experience in taking large deep-submicron custom silicon designs from design to volume production as we bring our highly power-efficient, high performance solution to market."

"EdgeCortix is one of the leading AI-focused fabless semiconductor companies, and we’re proud to be their custom silicon provider in the development of their next-generation edge AI accelerator SoC," said Dr. Shafy Elthouky, SVP and GM of OpenFive. "We are confident that the combination of EdgeCortix’s AI domain expertise and OpenFive’s advanced silicon implementation capabilities will enable a very competitive and efficient product for the rapidly growing edge AI market."

About EdgeCortix

EdgeCortix is a fabless semiconductor design company focused on enabling energy-efficient edge intelligence. The company was founded in July 2019 with the radical idea of taking a software first approach, while designing an artificial intelligence specific runtime reconfigurable processor from the ground up using a technique called "hardware & software co-exploration". Targeting advanced computer vision applications first, using software IP on existing processors like FPGAs and custom ASIC design, EdgeCortix is geared towards positively disrupting the rapidly growing AI hardware space across defense, aerospace, smart cities, industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles and robotics.

For more details or to schedule a demonstration, contact: info@edgecortix.com

About OpenFive

OpenFive, a SiFive business unit, is focused on custom silicon solutions and differentiated IP. With spec-to-silicon design capabilities, customizable SoC platforms, and differentiated IP for Artificial Intelligence, Cloud/Datacenter, High Performance Computing, Networking, and Storage applications, OpenFive is uniquely positioned to deliver highly competitive processor agnostic domain-specific SoCs.

The OpenFive IP portfolio includes High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM3/2E) and low power LPDDR5/4x memory subsystems; Die-to-Die (D2D) interface IP subsystems for heterogeneous multi-die connectivity including chiplets; low-latency, high-throughput Interlaken interface IP for chip-to-chip connectivity; 400/800G Ethernet MAC/PCS subsystems, and USB controller IP. OpenFive offers end-to-end expertise in custom SoC architecture, design implementation, software, silicon validation, and manufacturing to deliver high-quality silicon in advanced nodes down to 4nm.

