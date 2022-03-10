Rambus Accelerates Automotive SoC Design with ASIL-B Certified Embedded Hardware Security Module

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Mar. 10, 2022 – Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that the Rambus Root of Trust RT-640 Embedded Hardware Security Module (HSM) has received Automotive Safety Integrity Level B (ASIL-B) certification per the ISO 26262 international standard. Certified ASIL-B compliance is a critical requirement for automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to ensure vehicle systems meet necessary safety levels. As Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) become increasingly ubiquitous, it is imperative that vehicle electronic systems and data be protected from cyberattack and system malfunction. By integrating the Rambus RT-640 Embedded HSM, automotive SoC makers are able to accelerate the process of achieving functional safety requirements with proven, certified security IP.

“Increasingly sophisticated automotive systems must be both functionally safe and resilient to cyberattack,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Security IP at Rambus. “With the Rambus RT-640 Embedded HSM, automotive manufacturers get the best of both worlds: robust cybersecurity anchored in hardware with the assurance of ASIL-B functional safety. We have already achieved multiple design wins for the RT-640 across the globe, and it has tremendous traction in the new centralized automotive architecture across ADAS and sensors such as cameras, lidar and radar.”

Rambus is the leading supplier of security IP with the industry’s broadest portfolio of solutions. With nearly 200 design wins in the past three years, Rambus has proven security IP solutions for every application from consumer IoT to mission-critical defense electronics. With certified solutions such as the RT-640 Embedded HSM, chip and device makers can implement state-of-the-art security, meet industry-specified requirements, and reduce time to market.

Ensuring Functional Safety with ISO 26262 ASIL-B

Specified under ISO 26262, ASIL-B is a risk classification defined for functional safety of road vehicles. ASIL levels are assigned by performing risk analysis of potential hazards by examining various risk parameters such as severity, exposure and controllability of the vehicle operating scenario. In addition to the RT-640 HSM ASIL-B certification, the Rambus hardware and software development organizations have demonstrated to have the qualification, knowledge, and expertise required for the automotive industry and therefore have been certified to operate in accordance with ISO 26262:2018 standard ASIL-B for development and support processes.

While developing ADAS, automotive electronics makers are building complex SoCs, replacing discrete secure processor elements with ISO 26262-certified synthesizable IP and software. The Rambus RT-640 is the first programmable automotive grade Hardware Root of Trust IP solution on the market to reach this certified status. Customers can integrate the RT-640 as-is and focus on their own automotive security application without affecting the RT-640 certificate.

Integrated into an automotive SoC, the ASIL B certified RT-640 silicon IP design provides powerful cryptographic functions, state-of-the-art safety mechanisms and anti-tamper technologies to protect critical automotive electronics and data. This robust cybersecurity solution has been certified by TÜV-SGS 26262 ASIL-B functional safety. The ASIL-B certificate guarantees that all safety mechanisms are implemented and verified correctly, meet and exceed the required safety integrity levels and are supported with the ISO 26262 required evidence.

The certified RT-640 Embedded HSM key features include:

Fully programmable, purpose-built security processor with hardware enforced security and privilege levels

High-performance cryptographic accelerators for RSA, ECC, AES, HMAC and SHA-2

NIST SP 800-90 compliant random bit generator

Hardware enforced security with state-of-the-art protection from side channel and tampering attacks

ASIL-B safety mechanisms in the HW and SW implementation

More Information:

For more information on the Rambus RT-640 Embedded HSM, please visit https://www.rambus.com/security/root-of-trust/rt-640/.





