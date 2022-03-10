AlphaICs welcomes IEEE Fellow Michael Shebanow as Chief Technology Officer

MILPITAS, CA, USA -- March 9, 2022 -- AlphaICs, a leading AI fabless semiconductor company that develops edge inference and edge learning technologies, has named Michael Shebanow as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

“AlphaICs is providing best-in-class co-processors to accelerate AI workloads. AI model complexity is fast-growing and requires constant upgradation of technology. Mike has been associated with us as a technology advisor and we are excited about Mike joining AlphaICs as Chief Technology Officer,” said Pradeep Vajram, AlphaICs CEO. ” Mike is a leading world-class expert in processor innovation and will contribute significantly to our strategy, and our technical execution product roadmap.”

As CTO, Michael will lead AlphaICs’ efforts to make its architecture more efficient for high-performance, low-power edge AI inference, and edge learning technologies and enhance collaboration with customers’ needs.

“I am very excited to join AlphaICs and the great team they have assembled. Machine Learning vision processing is a fast-growing market, and AlphaICs has a solution that is well-positioned to take advantage of that. I am looking forward to working with the team to continue to build best-in-class solutions for this market,” Shebanow said.

AlphaICs recently taped out Gluon, an 8 TOPS Co-processor, and is currently sampling Gluon-based PCIe evaluation board to customers. As CTO, Mike will lead the AlphaICs technology team.

” Mike has been developing cutting edge integrated-circuit architectures his entire life and his achievements are truly impressive. Well-known companies including AMD, NVIDIA, and Samsung benefited from Mike’s deep technical and industry expertise, and his decision to join AlphaICs is another confirmation of Gluon’s unique architecture. I am excited to welcome Mike at AlphaICs and look forward to his impact on the next-gen Gluon version,” said Michal Natora, investment director at Emerald Technology Venture and AlphaICs board member.

Michael Shebanow, a Silicon Catalyst advisor, has extensive experience in the development of microprocessors and AI processors. In his prior role as VP of Engineering and R&D at Cadence Design Systems, he led the development of Tensilica’s DNA100 inference engine IP. Before Cadence, as VP Engineering, Michael built a global advanced mobile graphics team at Samsung.

Prior to joining Samsung, he spent nine years at NVIDIA in GPU development in various roles of increasing responsibility, including Principal Architecture Engineer, Principal Research Scientist, and Sr. GPU Architecture Manager, and was previously Director of Microprocessor Engineering at AMD. Michael has a Ph.D. in Computer Science from UC Berkeley and was named an IEEE Fellow in 2015 for his contributions to superscalar out-of-order processors.

Michael Shebanow

About AlphaICs:

AlphaICs is a leading AI technology company that develops edge inference and edge learning technologies to enable AI at the edge. AlphaICs has developed a Next-generation AI architecture, called Real AI Processor (RAP). Architecture provides high performance, low power, and minimal latency, enabling best-in-class edge AI inference processors. RAP architecture also supports edge learning to reduce training data requirements, enables auto labeling and continuous learning at the edge. AlphaICs is a portfolio company of Silicon Catalyst, the world’s only incubator focused exclusively on semiconductor solutions. The company is led by a team of technology experts and successful serial entrepreneurs committed to putting forth the true potential of AI at the edge. The company has operations in Milpitas, US, and Bangalore, India. Learn more at https://www.alphaics.ai





