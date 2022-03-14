HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY in 12FFC along with Controller IP Core with high lossless Audio/Video data transfer, licensed for a 4KTV SoC

14th March 2022 – T2MIP, global independent semiconductor IP Cores provider & Technology experts, is pleased to announce the licensing of its partner’s HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY in 12 FFC along with matching Controller IP Cores to a major Semiconductor company for integration into their 4K TV SoC.

HDMI Transmitter (Tx) IP Core solutions are compliant with HDMI 2.0 and 1.4 specifications and is silicon proven consisting of two modules, a physical layer and a link module. The PHY is upper compatible with DVI transmitter and implemented as a hard IP based on an 12FFC process, while the link module is implemented as a synthesizable soft IP. HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 certified with embedded security module, ensures high security features over the HDMI 2.0 interface. This IP core is pre-fitted with CEC, a feature of high-level control function between all the audio-visual products in a user’s home entertainment environment. It simplifies the control flow of all devices.

HDMI 2.0 Tx PHY IP Core in 12FFC process node technology has a Channel bandwidth of 250Mbps - 6.0Gbps per channel. With Programmable analog characteristics such as Output swing voltage, Pre-emphasis strength, PLL band width, VCO gain and BGR voltage makes it very fast, low power consumption and durability allows the transfer of uncompressed Audio/Video data and support for HDR packets. The 12FFC PHY cores comes with the support for Built-in Scan Test & Loop-back Test making it a very reliable design.

HDMI 2.0 Tx Controller IP Core comes with the support for HDCP 2.2 / HDCP 1.4, which provides both secure video and audio data encryption to protect the content. Supported Video formats include 3D formats with Frame Packing/Side by Side Half/Top & Bottom. The link enables Deep Colour Mode support at 24, 30, and 36 bit per pixel. Supported Audio formats include Standard S/PDIF for stereo and compressed audio up to 192Khz and PCM, Dolby digital, DTS digital audio transmission through 4-bit I2S up to 8 channels

HDMI 2.0 Tx Controller and PHY IP core in 12FFC process technology is Silicon proven and has been in production in many other process nodes in major fabs. They have been used in semiconductor industry’s computing, digital displays, monitors, TVs and other Multimedia and consumer electronics. …

In addition to HDMI IP Cores, T2M‘s broad silicon Interface IP Core Portfolio includes USB, DisplayPort, MIPI (CSI, DSI, UniPro, UFS, Soundwire, I3C), PCIe, DDR, 10/100/1000 Ethernet, V by One, programmable SerDes, Serial ATA and many more, available in major Fabs in process geometries as small as 7nm. They can also be ported to other foundries and leading-edge processes nodes on request.

Availability: These Semiconductor Interface IP Cores are available for immediate licensing either stand alone or with pre-integrated Controllers and PHYs. For more information on licensing options and pricing please drop a request / MailTo

