Weebit scaling down its ReRAM technology to 22nm

HOD HASHARON, Israel – March 15, 2022 – Weebit Nano Limited (ASX:WBT; Weebit or the Company), a leading developer of next-generation memory technologies for the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce that together with CEA-Leti it is scaling its embedded Resistive Random-Access Memory (ReRAM) technology down to 22nm – one of the industry’s most common process nodes. The two companies are designing a full IP memory module that integrates a multi-megabit ReRAM block targeting an advanced 22nm FD-SOI process. Weebit’s first silicon wafers that integrate its embedded ReRAM module at 130nm have shown positive early test results, and the Company has successfully demonstrated production level parameters at 28nm. Now, with a strong balance sheet in place, Weebit is rapidly accelerating its development plans to scale its technology to process nodes where existing embedded Flash technology is no longer viable.
Coby Hanoch, CEO of Weebit Nano, said: “We are excited to be developing our next memory module on a 22nm FD-SOI process. We continue to progress Weebit’s memory technology to smaller geometries that serve applications such as IoT, 5G and AI, which are driving the need for a new type of non-volatile memory in process nodes where embedded flash is no longer a realistic option. We have embarked on this new 22nm program to enable future customers to use our ReRAM technology to create exciting new products in advanced geometries.”
Olivier Faynot, Head of Silicon Component Division, CEA-Leti, said: “FD-SOI technology provides exceptional performance at very low voltages with low leakage and is broadly adopted by the industry. Combining ReRAM technology with FD-SOI holds great promise for low-power embedded devices, which need a new type of non-volatile memory and will benefit from its efficiency and robustness.”
About Weebit Nano Limited
Weebit Nano Ltd. is a leading developer of next-generation semiconductor memory technology. The company’s ground-breaking Resistive RAM (ReRAM) addresses the growing need for significantly higher performance and lower power memory solutions in a range of new electronic products such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, smartphones, robotics, autonomous vehicles, 5G communications and artificial intelligence. Weebit’s ReRAM allows semiconductor memory elements to be significantly faster, less expensive, more reliable and more energy efficient than those using existing Flash memory solutions. Because it is based on fab-friendly materials, the technology can be quickly and easily integrated with existing flows and processes, without the need for special equipment or large investments. See www.weebit-nano.com
