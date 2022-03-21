Global Semiconductor Materials Market Revenue Tops $64 Billion in 2021 to Set New Record, SEMI Reports
MILPITAS, Calif. — March 21, 2022 — The global semiconductor materials market grew 15.9% to $64.3 billion in revenue in 2021, surpassing the previous market high of $55.5 billion set in 2020, SEMI, the global industry association representing the electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, reported today in its Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS).
Wafer fabrication materials and packaging materials revenues in 2021 totaled $40.4 billion and $23.9 billion, respectively, for year-over-year increases of 15.5% and 16.5%. The silicon, wet chemicals, chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP), and photomask segments showed the strongest growth in the wafer fabrication materials market, while packaging materials market growth was largely driven by the organic substrates, leadframes, and bonding wire segments.
“The global semiconductor materials market saw exceptional growth in 2021 on the strength of robust secular demand for chips and the industry’s expansion of production capacity,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “All regions registered double-digit or high single-digit growth last year to meet historic demand for electronics as digital transformation continues apace.”
For the 12th consecutive year, Taiwan, at $14.7 billion, was the world's largest consumer of semiconductor materials on the strength of its foundry capacity and advanced packaging base. China registered the strongest absolute year-over-year growth in 2021 to rank second, while Korea remained the third largest consumer of semiconductor materials.
|
|
2020**
|
2021
|
Year-Over-Year
|
Taiwan
|
$12,720
|
$14,711
|
15.7%
|
China
|
$9,783
|
$11,929
|
21.9%
|
South Korea
|
$9,119
|
$10,572
|
15.9%
|
Japan
|
$7,902
|
$8,811
|
11.5%
|
Rest of World*
|
$6,770
|
$7,801
|
15.2%
|
North America
|
$5,564
|
$6,036
|
8.5%
|
Europe
|
$3,622
|
$4,414
|
21.9%
|
Total
|
$55,479
|
$64,273
|
15.9%
Source: SEMI (www.semi.org), March 2022
Note: Numbers may not add up due to rounding.
* Rest of World (ROW) includes Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, other areas of Southeast Asia and smaller global markets.
** 2020 data reflect current updates.
The Materials Market Data Subscription (MMDS) from SEMI provides annual revenue with 10 years of historical data and a two-year forecast. The annual subscription includes quarterly updates for the materials segment and reports revenue for seven market regions (North America, Europe, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, China and ROW). The report also features detailed historical data for silicon shipments and revenues for photoresist, photoresist ancillaries, process gases and lead frames.
For more information or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org.
About SEMI
SEMI® connects more than 2,500 member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics design and manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), FlexTech, the Fab Owners Alliance (FOA), the MEMS & Sensors Industry Group (MSIG) and SOI Consortium are SEMI Strategic Technology Communities. Visit www.semi.org to learn more,.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Second Quarter 2021 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Surge 48% Year-Over-Year to Record High of $24 Billion, SEMI Reports
- 2020 Global Semiconductor Equipment Sales Surge 19% to Industry Record $71.2 Billion, SEMI Reports
- Semiconductor Fabs to Log Record Spending of Nearly $68 Billion in 2021 After 2020 Lull, SEMI Reports
- 2019 Global Silicon Shipments Dip From 2018 Record High But Revenue Remained Stable Above $11 Billion, SEMI Reports
- SEMI Reports 2017 Global Semiconductor Materials Sales of $46.9 Billion
Breaking News
- CAES Introduces Family of Radiation Hardened NOR Flash Memories for Space FPGAs
- Menta Announces Joint Partnership with Trusted Semiconductor Solutions
- Global Semiconductor Materials Market Revenue Tops $64 Billion in 2021 to Set New Record, SEMI Reports
- Intrinsic ID Optimizes SRAM PUF Security Technology for Advanced Process Nodes with QuiddiKey 4.x
- Top 10 Foundries Post Record 4Q21 Performance for 10th Consecutive Quarter at US$29.55B, Says TrendForce
Most Popular
- Arm to lay-off up to 1,000 workers as it preps for IPO
- Imagination announces ambitious global recruitment drive
- Top 10 Foundries Post Record 4Q21 Performance for 10th Consecutive Quarter at US$29.55B, Says TrendForce
- RISC-V Processor Core of Fraunhofer IPMS now ready for Edge AI
- Quadric Announces $21M to Advance Its Disruptive Edge AI Platform
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page