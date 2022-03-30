Flex Logix Announces Production Availability of InferX X1M Boards for Edge AI Vision Systems
X1M Boards Deliver High Performance and Ultra Low Power in a Tiny M.2 Form Factor
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2022-- Flex Logix® Technologies, Inc., supplier of the most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator and the leading supplier of eFPGA IP, today announced production availability of its InferX™ X1M boards. At roughly the size of a stick of gum, the new InferX X1M boards pack high performance inference capabilities into a low-power M.2 form factor for space and power constrained applications such as robotic vision, industrial, security, and retail analytics.
"With the general availability of our X1M board, customers designing edge servers and industrial vision systems can now incorporate superior AI inference capabilities with high-accuracy, high throughput and low power on complex models," said Dana McCarty, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Flex Logix's Inference Products. "By incorporating an X1M board, customers can not only design new and exciting new AI capabilities into their systems, but they also have a faster path to production ramp versus designing their own custom card design."
Flex Logix InferX™ X1M board
About the InferX X1M Board
Featuring Flex Logix's InferX X1 edge inference accelerator, the InferX X1M board offers the most efficient AI inference acceleration for advanced edge AI workloads such as Yolov5. The boards are optimized for large models and megapixel images at batch=1. This provides customers with the high-performance, low-power object detection and other high-resolution image processing capabilities needed for edge servers and industrial vision systems.
The InferX X1M M.2 board fits within the low power requirements of the M.2 specification. To help its customers to market quickly, Flex Logix also provides a suite of software tools to accompany the boards. This includes tools to port trained ONNX models to run on the X1M, and simple runtime framework to support inference processing within both Linux and Windows.
Also included in the software tools is an InferX X1 driver with external APIs designed for applications to easily configure & deploy models, as well as internal APIs for handling low-level functions designed to control and monitor the X1M board.
About Flex Logix
Flex Logix is a reconfigurable computing company providing AI inference and eFPGA solutions based on software, systems and silicon. Its InferX X1 is the industry's most-efficient AI edge inference accelerator that will bring AI to the masses in high-volume applications by providing much higher inference throughput per dollar and per watt. Flex Logix's eFPGA platform enables chips to flexibly handle changing protocols, standards, algorithms, and customer needs and to implement reconfigurable accelerators that speed key workloads 30-100x compared to processors. Flex Logix is headquartered in Mountain View, California and also has offices in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit https://flex-logix.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Flex Logix Technologies, Inc. Hot IP
Related News
- Flex Logix Announces Production Availability Of InferX X1 PCIe Boards for Edge AI Systems
- Flex Logix Announces Availability and Roadmap of InferX X1 Boards and Software Tools
- Flex Logix Joins the Edge AI and Vision Alliance
- Flex Logix Pairs its InferX X1 AI Inference Accelerator with the High-Bandwidth Winbond 4Gb LPDDR4X Chip to Set a New Benchmark in Edge AI Performance
- Flex Logix Accelerates Growth With New Office In Austin; Prepares For Global Expansion Of Its Edge AI Inference Product Line
Breaking News
- Synopsys Launches Industry's First Broad-Scale Cloud SaaS Solution to Transform Chip Development Landscape
- Alma Technologies Launches Scalable Encoder and Decoder Semiconductor IP for VESA DSC 1.2b Visually Lossless Compression
- CAST Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification
- Alena Shiltova becomes Marketing Communications Manager at Menta
- Microcontrollers Get a Lift from Automotive After 2021 Rebound
Most Popular
- Wacom, STMicroelectronics, and CEVA Collaborate to Enhance the Digital Pen Experience
- Samsung retains top spot in Omdia Q4 2021 semiconductor market analysis
- AI Chip Company Syntiant Raises $55 Million to Accelerate Growth
- Samsung Sued for Infringement of HEVC Essential Patents
- Movellus to Provide Intelligent Clock Network IP to BAE Systems
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page