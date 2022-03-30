CAST Receives ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey - March 30, 2022 -- Semiconductor Intellectual Property provider CAST announces today that it has received the ISO 9001:2015 certification by Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar.

Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar recognizes Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc. (CAST) for having met the stringent requirements of ISO 9001:2015 international standards, for their ongoing commitment to satisfying stakeholders, and their dedication to continual improvement of their management system. The scope of certification covers the development, as well as the sales and support of silicon intellectual property (IP) cores provided by CAST Inc.

“The ISO 9001:2015 certification endorses our supreme quality solutions and services. We are particularly honored to receive this recognition because it validates our decades-long quality efforts in the IP industry, for which CAST has set a standard”, said Meredith Lucky, CAST VP of Sales and Quality Standards.

“CAST Inc. has demonstrated its commitment to world class quality and management standards by implementing and becoming certified to the ISO 9001:2015 standards. They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide who have achieved certification to this globally recognized standard,” said Randy Daugharthy, Director of the Registrar Program at the Performance Review Institute Registrar. “PRI Registrar is proud to partner with CAST Inc. in this accomplishment and looks forward to the continued support of their objective of quality excellence.”

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, a management systems registrar, has helped a multitude of organizations achieve and realize their true potential through the development of management systems and quality systems certification. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated with a mission and commitment to raise the bar in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.

About CAST

Computer Aided Software Technologies, Inc. (CAST) is a global firm providing reusable silicon IP since 1997. CAST’s ASIC and FPGA IP product line includes RISC-V and other microcontrollers and processors; data, video, and image compression engines; interfaces for automotive, aerospace, and other applications; various common peripheral devices; and comprehensive SoC security modules. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.come SoC security modules. Learn more by visiting www.cast-inc.com.





