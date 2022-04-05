BrainChip and SiFive Partner to Deploy AI/ML Technology at the Edge

Laguna Hills, Calif. – April 5, 2022 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP, and SiFive, Inc., the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, have combined their respective technologies to offer chip designers optimized AI/ML compute at the edge.

BrainChip’s AkidaTM is a revolutionary advanced neural networking processor architecture that brings AI to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable, with high performance, ultra-low power, and on-chip learning. SiFive Intelligence™ solutions with their highly configurable multi-core, multi-cluster capable design, integrate software and hardware to accelerate AI/ML applications. The integration of BrainChip’s Akida technology and SiFive’s multi-core capable RISC-V processors will provide a highly efficient solution for integrated edge AI compute.

SiFive Intelligence™-based processors offer industry leading performance and efficiency for AI and ML workloads. The highly configurable multi-core, multi-cluster capable design has been optimized for the broadest range of applications requiring high-throughput, single-thread performance while under the tightest power and area constraints.

“Employing Akida, BrainChip’s specialized, differentiated AI engine, with high-performance RISC-V processors such as the SiFive Intelligence Series is a natural choice for companies looking to seamlessly integrate an optimized processor to dedicated ML accelerators that are a must for the demanding requirements of edge AI computing,” said Chris Jones, vice president, products at SiFive. “BrainChip is a valuable addition to our ecosystem portfolio”.

BrainChip’s first-to-market neuromorphic processor, Akida, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping AI/ML local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security.

“We are pleased to partner with SiFive and have the opportunity to have our Akida technology integrated with their market-leading product offerings, creating an efficient combination for edge compute,” said Jerome Nadel, BrainChip CMO. “As we expand our ecosystem of portfolio partners, we want to be sure that these relationships are built on complementary technologies, enabling capabilities, and breadth of environments so that we can expand opportunities to as many potential customers as possible. Driving our technology into a SiFive-based subsystem is exactly the type of partnership that meets these goals.”

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

About SiFive

As the pioneers who introduced RISC-V to the world, SiFive is transforming the future of compute by bringing the limitless potential of RISC-V to the highest performance and most data-intensive applications in the world. SiFive’s unrivaled compute platforms have enabled leading technology companies around the world to innovate, optimize and deliver the most advanced solutions of tomorrow across every market segment of chip design, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, automotive, data center, mobile, and consumer. With SiFive, the future of RISC-V has no limits. For more information, please visit www.sifive.com.





