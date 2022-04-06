GUC Monthly Sales Report - March 2022
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Apr 6, 2022 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Mar 2022 were NT1,507 million, increased 10.7% month-over-month and also increased 14.1% year-over-year. Net sales for January through March 2022 totaled NT$4,514 million, increased 36.3% compared to the same period in 2021.
GUC Sales Report:
(NT$ thousand)
|Net Sales
|2022
|2021
|MoM (%)
|YoY (%)
|Mar
|1,507,078
|1,320,922
|10.7%
|14.1%
|Year to Date
|4,514,243
|3,312,191
|N/A
|36.3%
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
GUC Mar 2022 Sales Breakdown:
(NT$ thousand)
|Product Items
|Net Sales
|%
|ASIC
|1,153,033
|76
|NRE
|296,047
|20
|Others
|57,998
|4
|Total
|1,507,078
|100
Note: Year 2022 figures have not been audited.
About GUC
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP. (GUC) is the Advanced ASIC LeaderTM whose customers target IC devices to leading edge computing, communications, and consumer applications. Based in Hsin-chu, Taiwan GUC has developed a global reputation with a presence in China, Europe, Japan, Korea, and North America. GUC is publicly traded on the Taiwan Stock Exchange under the symbol 3443. For more information, please visit GUC’s company website (http:// www.guc-asic.com) for details.
