RISC-V startup recruits former Agile Analog CEO Ramsdale

By Peter Clarke, eeNewsEurope (April 5, 2022)

High-performance RISC-V processor startup Rivos Inc. has hired Tim Ramsdale, formerly CEO of analog IP licesor Agile Analog Ltd., as the manager of its UK subsidiary.

Rivos (Mountain View, Calif.), is a processor developer with impressive credentials in terms of its founding team and early recruitment, is now expanding in Europe and India. Given the self-declared high-performance RISC-V description it would seem the company is going after datacenter market.

The company was founded in May 2021 by Puneet Kumar (CEO) and Mark Hayter (chief scientific officer), two executives who have been with previous processor design startups sold to Apple and Google.

