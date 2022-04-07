RISC-V startup recruits former Agile Analog CEO Ramsdale
By Peter Clarke, eeNewsEurope (April 5, 2022)
High-performance RISC-V processor startup Rivos Inc. has hired Tim Ramsdale, formerly CEO of analog IP licesor Agile Analog Ltd., as the manager of its UK subsidiary.
| Compact RISC-V Processor - 32 bit, 3-stage pipeline, 16 registers
RISC-V Processor - RV12 - 32/64 bit, Single Core CPU
RISC-V 64-bit Processor
Rivos (Mountain View, Calif.), is a processor developer with impressive credentials in terms of its founding team and early recruitment, is now expanding in Europe and India. Given the self-declared high-performance RISC-V description it would seem the company is going after datacenter market.
The company was founded in May 2021 by Puneet Kumar (CEO) and Mark Hayter (chief scientific officer), two executives who have been with previous processor design startups sold to Apple and Google.
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- EdgeQ Adds Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs & CTO Matt Grob as Advisors to Disrupt the Current Closed RAN Ecosystem with RISC-V based Highly Programmable 5G and AI Platform
- Agile Analog welcomes Sir Hossein Yassaie, former Imagination Technologies Founder and CEO, to its Board
- Agile Analog brings analog IP to RISC-V International
- The RISC-V Foundation Appoints Calista Redmond As Chief Executive Officer
- India Startup Preps RISC-V, AI Cores
Breaking News
- SmartDV Expands Executive Team With McKenzie Ross as Vice President of Marketing
- RISC-V startup recruits former Agile Analog CEO Ramsdale
- Claudia Fan Munce Joins Arteris IP Board of Directors
- Weebit Nano demo chips integrating its embedded ReRAM module successfully complete functional testing phase
- Synopsys and Juniper Networks Invest in New Company to Pursue Fast-Growing Silicon Photonics Market