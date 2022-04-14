Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 26% in 2021
STAMFORD, Conn. -- April 14, 2022 -- Worldwide semiconductor revenue totaled $595 billion in 2021, an increase of 26.3% from 2020, according to final results by Gartner, Inc.
“The events behind the current chip shortage continue to impact original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world, but the 5G smartphone ramp up and a combination of strong demand and logistics/raw material price increases drove semiconductor average selling prices (ASPs) higher, contributing to significant revenue growth in 2021,” said Andrew Norwood, research vice president at Gartner.
Samsung Electronics regained the top spot from Intel for the first time since 2018, though by less than a percentage point, with revenue increasing 28% in 2021 (see Table 1). Intel’s revenue declined 0.3%, garnering 12.2% market share compared to 12.3% market share for Samsung. Within the top 10, AMD and Mediatek experienced the strongest growth in 2021 at 68.6% and 60.2% growth, respectively.
Table 1. Top 10 Semiconductor Vendors by Revenue, Worldwide, 2021 (Millions of U.S. Dollars)
|
2021 Rank
|
2020 Rank
|
Vendor
|
2021 Revenue
|
2021 Market Share (%)
|
2020 Revenue
|
2020-2021 Growth (%)
|
1
|
2
|
Samsung Electronics
|
73,197
|
12.3
|
57,181
|
28.0
|
2
|
1
|
Intel
|
72,536
|
12.2
|
72,759
|
-0.3
|
3
|
3
|
SK Hynix
|
36,352
|
6.1
|
25,854
|
40.6
|
4
|
4
|
Micron Technology
|
28,624
|
4.8
|
21,780
|
31.4
|
5
|
5
|
Qualcomm
|
27,093
|
4.6
|
17,664
|
53.4
|
6
|
6
|
Broadcom
|
18,793
|
3.2
|
15,754
|
19.3
|
7
|
8
|
MediaTek
|
17,617
|
3.0
|
10,988
|
60.2
|
8
|
7
|
Texas Instruments
|
17,272
|
2.9
|
13,619
|
26.8
|
9
|
10
|
NVIDIA
|
16,815
|
2.8
|
10,643
|
58.0
|
10
|
14
|
AMD
|
16,299
|
2.7
|
9,665
|
68.6
|
Others (outside top 10)
|
270,354
|
45.4
|
214,982
|
25.8
|
Total Market
|
594,952
|
100.0
|
470,889
|
26.3
Source: Gartner (April 2022)
The most significant shift among the semiconductor vendor ranking in 2021 was HiSilicon dropping out of the top 25. “HiSilicon’s revenue declined 81%, from $8.2 billion in 2020 to $1.5 billion in 2021,” said Norwood. “This was a direct result of the U.S. sanctions against the company and its parent company Huawei.
“This also impacted China’s share of the semiconductor market as it declined from 6.7% share in 2020 to 6.5% in 2021. South Korea had the largest increase in market share in 2021 as strong growth in the memory market propelled South Korea to garner 19.3% of the global semiconductor market.”
Automotive and Wireless Communications Segments Experienced Strong Demand in 2021
2021 saw strong demand return to the automotive and industrial markets compared to the weak, COVID-disrupted market in 2020. The automotive market outperformed all other end markets, growing 34.9% in 2021. Wireless communications, which is dominated by smartphones, saw growth of 24.6%. The number of 5G handsets produced reached 556 million in 2021, up from 251 million units in 2020, and enterprises upgraded their Wi-Fi infrastructure for employees heading back to the office.
Driven by DRAM, memory accounted for 27.9% of semiconductor sales in 2021 and experienced 33.2% revenue growth, increasing $41.3 billion over the previous year. Memory continued to benefit from the key demand trend in the last couple of years — the shift to home/hybrid working and learning. This trend fueled increased server deployments by hyperscale cloud service providers to satisfy online working and entertainment, as well as a surge in end-market demand for PCs and ultramobiles.
Gartner clients can get more information in “Market Share Analysis: Semiconductors, Worldwide, 2021.”
About Gartner for High Tech Leaders
Gartner for High Tech Leaders provides actionable, objective insight to tech leaders and their teams with role-based best practices, industry insights and strategic views into emerging trends and market changes to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow. Additional information is available at www.gartner.com/en/industries/high-tech.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams. Our expert guidance and tools enable faster, smarter decisions and stronger performance on an organization’s mission critical priorities. To learn more, visit gartner.com.
|
Search Silicon IP
Related News
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Declined 11.9% in 2019
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 22.2 Percent in 2017; Samsung Takes Over No. 1 Position
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 7.9 Percent in 2014
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 25.1% in 2021, Exceeding $500 Billion For the First Time
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 10.4% in 2020
Breaking News
- How Investments in Manufacturing will Benefit the Semiconductor Ecosystem
- Gartner Says Worldwide Semiconductor Revenue Grew 26% in 2021
- TSMC Reports First Quarter EPS of NT$7.82
- Mirabilis Design announces Meraki Tech-Sol as their official sales & marketing partner in India for the VisualSim product-line
- Total IC Unit Shipments Forecast to Climb 9% This Year
Most Popular
- Leading Semiconductor Players to Advance Next Generation FD-SOI Roadmap for Automotive, IoT and Mobile Applications
- Top Five Leaders Continue Expanding Share of Global IC Fab Capacity
- Orthogone Technologies joins forces with Desjardins Capital to support its international growth plan
- RISC-V startup recruits former Agile Analog CEO Ramsdale
- Andes Enters RISC-V CPU IP Market in India with Partner Excelmax
|E-mail This Article
|Printer-Friendly Page